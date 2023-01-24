"28 Average simply isn't good enough" - Twitterati miffed after yet another no-show by Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs 

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav's struggles in the 50-over format continued after a poor outing in the third ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday, January 24. The Mumbai-born batter was dismissed for just 14 runs off nine deliveries, hampering the team's hopes for a huge final flourish in Indore.

While he has dominated the T20 format, the challenges brought by 50-over cricket have not been kind to him. After being benched for the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka, he has had a good run of games in the absence of Shreyas Iyer but has failed to make the most of it.

Coming into bat in the 35th over after Ishan Kishan's unfortunate run out, the match situation was expected to be tailor-made for the right-handed batter. He misread the situation in the previous match after losing his wicket with almost half of the innings left to play, but a revised and more optimized situation also did not bring out the best in him.

He scored a six with his flashy strokeplay to stamp his authority but chipped one straight to long-on off Jacob Duffy's bowling to bring an end to his stint at the crease.

Fans were once again disappointed with the way Suryakumar approached an ODI innings and the manner of his dismissal as well. Here are some of the reactions:

Small boundaries on this ground still unable to clear, and ended up playing a sluggish and lethargic shot.

Wasted their opportunities. Big Disappointments . If they can't score in these no pressure situations, what will they do if there's pressure...??



They were expected to carry forward the momentum but they failed. They let the team down.



After a long time, Indian team has made a right call to back



Ishan Kishan has disappointed a lot. He needs to work on his game, he finds it difficult to rotate the strike. U can't just have one dimensional game. It's terrible

28 Average simply isn't good enough. I like SKY, but I'm afraid to say his 18 ODI Innings have reinforced the Team Management's decision to not pick him in their First XI.

SKY unable to grab the opportunity in the absence of Iyer when the stage was all set for him to go with his hitting in the final 12 overs and nothing to lose kind of situation...

Suryakumar Yadav just wasting his chances in ODIs. With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul bound to come back in the next ODI series, he is bound to get out of the XI. With the patience he has shown in the ODIs, he might have to sit out in Test too.

Should stop experimenting suryakumaryadav in 50 over his competency looks questionable in odi

27 (29)

16(28)

13 (14)

8 (9)

8 (6)

4 (3)

4 (4)

31 (26)

14 (9)



Pichli 10 odi me Suryakumar

#SuryakumarYadav

6 (7)
27 (29)
16(28)
13 (14)
8 (9)
8 (6)
4 (3)
4 (4)
31 (26)
14 (9)

#SuryakumarYadav

#ODI

I think Suryakumar Yadav is not eligible to play ODI cricket as he has flopped in 4 consecutive matches.

I think SKY seems a bit confused in ODIs. He should concentrate on Test and T20.

Suryakumar Yadav averages 12 across four ODI appearances in 2023

The right-handed batter's ODI credentials have taken a serious hit following a poor string of displays of late. His last ODI fifty came during the home series against West Indies in February 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal also puts India in a tricky position and more or less rules them out of reaching the 400-run mark at the high-scoring Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Team India are struggling to score boundaries and the constant fall of wickets is also not helping their case. They have scored 325-6 off 45 overs with all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur at the crease.

Will Suryakumar Yadav be selected for the ODI World Cup 2023 if his form does not pick up? Let us know what you think.

