[WATCH] Ishan Kishan gets run out after a huge mix-up with Virat Kohli during 3rd ODI against New Zealand 

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan lost his wicket after being involved in a huge mix-up with his batting partner Virat Kohli during the third ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday, January 24. He scored 17 runs off 24 deliveries before a huge misunderstanding led to his run out in the 35th over of the innings.

The left-handed batter walked out to the middle following the dismissal of Shubman Gill, who perished after scoring a sublime hundred. Kishan, not batting in his ideal No.4 position, took a while to get into the scheme of things and got off the mark after nine deliveries.

His dismissal began with a harmless nudge to short cover. The stroke initially generated interest among both batters, triggered by the youngster's initial call for a quick single. However, Kishan, who was in sight of the ball, called for Kohli to get back to his end.

Kohli proceeded to sprint past the stranded Kishan to reach the batting crease first as the bails were dislodged at the bowler's end. Take a look at the dismissal right here:

Virat Kohli followed Ishan Kishan's suit soon after; India placed at 286-4

Kishan's sacrifice, unfortunately, went in vain as Kohli lost his wicket just two overs later.

Kohli tried to go over the in-field off a full delivery by Jacob Duffy, but could only find Finn Allen stationed at mid-off on the edge of the circle. The in-form batter departed for 26 off 27 deliveries.

He began the innings on a bright note, scoring a six off Michael Bracewell on the second delivery. He played Mitchell Santner with caution and was looking to change gears with Suryakumar Yadav at the other end.

At the time of writing, Team India have scored 291-4 after 38 overs. Suryakumar looked at ease while implementing his T20I tempo while all-rounder Hardik Pandya joined him at the other end.

