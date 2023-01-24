Rohit Sharma overtakes Sanath Jayasuriya for hitting most number of ODI sixes; claims No. 3 spot on the list

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma crossed Sanath Jayasuriya's tally of 270 ODI sixes during the third game between India and New Zealand on Tuesday, January 24 in Indore.

The right-handed batter ventured into the contest with 267 sixes to his name. He crossed the mark with the fourth six of the innings, coming in the 14th over of the match. Rohit is already the holder of the record for the highest number of ODI sixes by an Indian player, having crossed MS Dhoni's tally of 229 sixes long back.

Rohit has made a name for himself as one of the most ruthless batters in the history of the game. Anything short of a length is usually mercilessly dispatched for a six on the back of his impressive pull shot. His knack for reading the length early on, his innate timing, and his power aided him in becoming the beacon of six-hitting and a nightmare for the bowlers.

Players to hit most sixes in ODIs :-

351 - Shahid Afridi 🇵🇰
331 - Chris Gayle 🏝️
272* - Rohit Sharma 🇮🇳
270 - Sanath Jayasuriya 🇱🇰
229 - MS Dhoni 🇮🇳
220 - Eoin Morgan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Rohit moves to the third spot in the list going past Jayasuriya's tally today.

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi leads the list with the highest number of sixes hit in the 50-over format - 351. Legendary West Indies opening batter Chris Gayle is ranked closely behind with 331 sixes across his career.

The Indian skipper recently broke Dhoni's record for the most sixes hit in India during the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad. He is also close to achieving the elusive record of most sixes in international cricket. He currently lies behind Gayle, who holds the top spot with 533 hits.

Rohit Sharma looks in ominous touch in the third ODI against New Zealand

The skipper, despite looking in good touch of late with his revamped approach, has not been able to convert his starts into a landmark figure. His last ODI hundred came in 2020 against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As of writing, Rohit Sharma is batting on 86 off 66 deliveries with the help of six sixes. Team India have made the most of a flat track in Indore with small dimensions after being asked to bat first by New Zealand.

Will the opening batter end his century drought in the third ODI against New Zealand? Let us know what you think.

