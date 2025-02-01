3 fans enter the field to touch Virat Kohli’s feet in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch] 

Ace batter Virat Kohli has a huge fan following, which was once again on display on Day 3 (Saturday, February 1) of the ongoing 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways. Three fans entered the field at once in an attempt to meet the 36-year-old superstar. The game is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

During the Railways' second innings, Kohli was seen near the pitch when three fans rushed onto the field to touch the feet of the Delhi-born cricketer. Security personnel quickly intervened, escorting the fans off the ground, which led to a significant delay in play.

Here’s a video of the moment:

This wasn’t the first incident of its kind during the match. On Day 1 (Thursday, January 30), a fan rushed onto the field to touch Kohli’s feet. As security personnel escorted the fan off, the former India captain asked them not to hit him.

Virat Kohli registers a low score on his return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years

Delhi captain Ayush Badoni won the toss and chose to field. Railways got off to a shaky start, losing half their side for just 66 runs. However, wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav and Karn Sharma (50) combined for a crucial 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Yadav fell just short of a century, dismissed for 95 off 177 balls. Navdeep Saini and Sumit Mathur each took three wickets as Railways were bowled out for 241.

In reply, Sanat Sangwan (30) and Yash Dhull (32) couldn't build on their starts. Virat Kohli was dismissed for six off 15 balls by Himanshu Sangwan. Badoni and Sumit Mathur then put together a solid 133-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Badoni fell for 99, just one run short of a century while attempting a big shot. Mathur made 86 as Delhi finished their first innings with 374 runs.

Delhi’s bowlers have been exceptional in the second innings. At the time of writing, Railways were 100-8, still trailing by 33 runs, with Shivam Sharma taking a brilliant five-wicket haul.

