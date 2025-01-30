“How high is this intensity?” - Delhi fast bowler’s stunning revelation of Virat Kohli ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini called it a proud moment for himself and his teammates to share the dressing room with ace batter Virat Kohli during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy game against Railways, starting January 30. Saini also hailed Kohli for his incredibly high intensity, which has been infectious with the other Delhi players.

Kohli has been in woeful red-ball form with the bat, resulting in him opting to play the final round of the Ranji Trophy for Delhi. His return to the tournament after 13 years has been highly anticipated by fans around the country.

Talking to the PTI ahead of Kohli's return to the Delhi state side for the Ranji Trophy, Saini said [quoted by India Today]:

"A lot has changed. Because he is such a legend. So sharing the dressing room with him is a very proud moment for all the boys. So seeing him, everyone is like, how high is this intensity? Accordingly, our intensity is also high. This is a plus point for us."

Delhi have endured a disappointing 2024-25 Ranji Trophy thus far, winning only a lone outing in six games, with two losses and three draws.

Meanwhile, Saini has been on and off with the ball, picking up five wickets at an average of 35.40 in the tournament.

"I always have a lot of fun with him in practice" - Navdeep Saini on Virat Kohli

Saini made his India debut under Virat Kohli [Credit: Getty]

Navdeep Saini said even the practice sessions with Virat Kohli are highly competitive, with the duo trying to get the better of one another. Saini debuted for India under Kohli and played 21 matches across formats between 2019 and 2021.

"When we practice it's always like a competition, I have been playing with Virat for a long time. I always have a lot of fun with him in practice. Ever since I started playing with him, there is always an opportunity to get out a good player or hit a good ball. So today was the same. I have to do my job," said Saini (as per the aforementioned source).

He also refrained from responding to the question on Kohli's recent outside off-stump struggles in Australia.

"There was nothing like that. I was looking at my own preparation and what would work tomorrow. Kohli bhai is in my team," stated Saini.

Kohli was dismissed by nicking balls outside off-stump in eight of his innings in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. The champion batter averaged under 24 with a lone 50+ score (century in Perth) as India suffered a 1-3 series defeat.

