3 Indians named in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2024 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the Women's T20I Team of the Year 2024, which features three Indians — Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Deepti Sharma. Women's cricket witnessed a lot of T20 action in 2024, including the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup.

Smriti Mandhana was rewarded for her stellar run of form throughout 2024 with a place at the top of the order in the combined team. The left-handed batter recorded 763 runs at an average of 42.38 and a strike rate of 126.53. She played a pivotal role in India's run to the final in the Asia Cup, and recently struck consecutive half-centuries in the bilateral series against the West Indies.

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt is the second opener and also the captain of the team of the year. She was the leading run-scorer (223) of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup and led from the front in South Africa's run to the final.

The middle order comprises Sri Lanka veteran Chamari Athapaththu, West Indies' Hayley Matthews, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt.

The Sri Lanka skipper was the leading run-scorer (304) of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup and played a huge role in their unprecedented triumph on home soil. Matthews and Sciver-Brunt also made their presence felt with their consistent all-round displays.

Amelia Kerr was the leading wicket-taker of the Women's T20 World Cup with 15 scalps, helping New Zealand clinch the trophy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for her efforts.

Richa Ghosh stood out among the wicketkeepers in 2024, with her aggressive outings in the lower middle order.

South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, Ireland's Orla Prendergast, India's Deepti Sharma, and Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal constitute the rest of the playing XI, offering plenty of depth and prowess to the side.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2024

Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Chamari Athapaththu, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Richa Ghosh, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Orla Prendergast, and Sadia Iqbal.

India's Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma were named in the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024 as well

Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma's white-ball heroics were not only rewarded with a place in the T20I Team of the Year. They found a place in the ODI Team of the Year as well.

Apart from the pair, the likes of Laura Wolvaardt. Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, and Marizanne Kapp were included in both teams.

