3 reasons why Travis Head as opener in 1st SL vs AUS Test 2025 is the right move

Australian batter Travis Head is all set for a new role in the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The left-handed opener, instead of his trademark counter-attacks in the middle order, will now be unleashed right at the top alongside Usman Khawaja, at the expected expense of Sam Konstas.

Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith confirmed the massive switch in the batting order ahead of the series opener on Wednesday, January 29.

"He did really nicely in India against the new ball. He put spinners under pressure immediately and we know how well he hits the seam as well if they come with that. It's going to be good fun watching him," Smith said during the pre-match press conference in Galle (via ESPN).

On that note. let us assess why Australia's decision to use Travis Head as an opener in the first Test against Sri Lanka is the right one.

#1 Has a better record at the top in the subcontinent, and a concerning one in the middle

Travis Head initially batted in the middle-order across formats, but a switch to the top in white-ball cricket turned his career around. Since then he has been viewed as a specialist opener in white-ball cricket, and a middle-order batter in Tests, with both roles being vital for the Australian team in its own way.

While Head's red-ball renaissance was largely due to his ability to impose himself and take on the old ball, particularly in the middle overs, the ploy has not worked in the subcontinent. He averages 7.67 in Sri Lanka, 22.67 in Pakistan, and 30.50 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He does hold a superior average of 47 in India, but that is largely because he played as an opening batter for the majority of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series after David Warner's injury. He scored 12 runs in his sole outing as a middle-order batter in India.

#2 Australia have enough resources in the middle order to cover for Travis Head's absence

Australia would never have considered Head as an opener if they did not believe they had the resources to fill the void in the middle order. For the No.5 role, Australia have slightly unorthodox options, but it aligns with their new-found dynamic and fluid approach.

With Head, Khawaja, Labuschagne, and Smith taking up the first four spots, and Carey, all-rounders, and the frontline bowlers, Australia need a link in the middle. Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis, Nathan McSweeney, and Cooper Connolly are the available options, forming a versatile bunch.

McSweeney is arguably the best player against spin and is the ideal candidate if Australia are looking for an orthodox batter to absorb pressure against relentless spin from both ends.

Konstas and Inglis are two of the most aggressive batters Australia have in their side. Inglis played a similar role in the middle-order for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield season last year.

Connolly, on the other hand, brings something different as he is a left-handed option like Travis Head. His spin bowling ability, which is what helped him earn the call-up, is also a huge point in his favor. Additionally, he has been in good form, being Perth Scorchers' rare bright blip in a forgettable Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-24 campaign.

All said and done, while there may be a lack of experience in this regard, the luxury of options that Australia have in the middle-order, certainly encourages Australia rightly to take the gamble with Head at the top of the order.

#3 No better candidate than Head to exploit the few overs of pace

Spinners usually operate round the clock in the subcontinent, irrespective of the ball's state or the phase of the game. Pacers have a small say with the brand new ball due to swing, and the very old ball, due to reverse swing, if applicable.

Rather than confining and trapping Head in the middle-order, where he will be exposed to spinners at the peak of their prowess, the left-hander might be better suited at the top. He will have some pace to capitalize on, and his aggressive style of batting will also bode well for Khawaja who can play his natural game at the other end without much pressure.

The boost from having Head at the top of the order will also give Australia a foundation, which benefits middle-order batters like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Furthermore, while the conditions may not bring the pacers into play much, Sri Lanka do have some in-form names like Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando on their side, who need to be neutralized before they can stir up some rhythm, and induce early breakthroughs to expose the middle order. In such a situation, Head emerges as the right candidate to not give Sri Lanka any momentum with the new ball.

