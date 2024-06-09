3 things Pakistan need to do right to beat India in T20 World Cup 2024 clash

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the 2024 T20 World Cup is finally upon us, and in an unfamiliar setting this time. The Nassau County International Stadium in New York will host the encounter, and the stakes are high as always.

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the tournament. India began proceedings with a breezy win over Ireland, while Pakistan lost to co-hosts United States of America (USA) in a historic upset. The Men in Green's chance to make it to the Super 8 stage takes a severe hit if they end up on the losing side against their arch-rivals.

With chaos everywhere one looks, the Pakistan team is in utter disarray at the minute. Everything from their approach, skill, body language, and much more has been slandered by fans and media alike and they need this win to win them back over.

Although Pakistan do not come into the clash as favorites, only a fool would write them off, considering how things can quickly change under the bubble of intense rivalry.

On that note, let us take a look at three things Pakistan need to do right to beat India in T20 World Cup 2024 clash.

#1 Win the age-old battle against the Indian top-order

It goes without saying that the biggest, and possibly the sole trump card that Pakistan have in their armory is their pace unit. The pacers have had a huge say whenever Pakistan have recorded a win over India, and they need them to step up again.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's woes against left-arm pace are quite well documented, and Pakistan's pace quartet's display with the new ball is arguably non-negotiable if they wish to win the encounter.

Include the pace-friendly setting and the intrigue behind the conditions, the likes of Shaheen, Amir, and Naseem in particular, do have a chance of giving Pakistan a strong head start.

The lack of wickets in the powerplay was one of the major differences between Pakistan and the USA during their contest earlier, and the former had to pay the price for it. If they falter with the new ball yet again, the Men in Blue will breeze through the contest on the back of their batting mastery.

#2 One of top three has to bat deep

Having a set batter at one end will prove to be beneficial, and that has to be the task of one of the top-order batters. Since Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan are adept at playing the anchor role, it is not a tall ask for them.

The New York surface is unforgiving for the new batters, and it does take a while to get settled. This is where the set batter at one end comes into play. As the player has already got the hang of the surface, he can score at a much more brisk rate as the new batter adjusts to the invariable bounce and the pace off the surface.

The set batter also cannot bat with the same tempo while batting deep and has to change gears accordingly. If suppose no one bats deep, then that will mean wickets at regular intervals. Furthermore, having two new batters at the crease except at the start of the innings, would allow the Indian bowlers to pressure, and escaping it would prove to be quite difficult.

#3 Survive the new ball and keep wickets in hand

One of the trends observed in the matches held in New York is how batting gets easier as the innings progresses. Batting against the old ball is a considerably easier task than facing the new ball, which is why keeping wickets in hand to go all out at the back end will be crucial.

Pakistan's middle order is already under the pump as is, and if the side loses early wickets, leading to their exposure, then it could mean some serious trouble. Ireland had paid the price for exposing their middle order way too early against India after losing wickets in the powerplay and had to rely on the tail to stretch their total.

Losing as few wickets as possible in the first 10 overs should be a huge priority for Pakistan, even at the expense of an inferior scoring rate. With wickets in hand, and conditions easing up, they can always make up in the end.

