"360 goes to 0"- Top 10 funny Suryakumar Yadav memes after three consecutive golden ducks in a horror series vs Australia

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav's abysmal batting form continued in the three-match ODI series against Australia. He got out for a golden duck for the third time on the trot in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22, in the final game.

Steve Smith won the toss in the contest and chose to bat first. On the back of mini contributions from multiple batters, Australia managed to put a decent total of 269 on a typical Chennai surface.

The hosts got off to a good start in the chase as Shubman Gill (37) and Rohit Sharma (30) put together a 65-run opening partnership in 9.1 overs. Sean Abbott dismissed Rohit in the 10th over to give Australia a much-needed breakthrough in the contest.

Things went south from there for the hosts as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Virat Kohli (54) tried to keep India in the hunt by stitching patient partnerships with KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

However, the Australian bowlers were relentless in the middle overs and sent Virat Kohli back in the 36th over after his half-century, derailing India's chase.

Suryakumar Yadav replaced Kohli at the crease, with Australia slightly edging ahead in the contest. However, he failed to improve India's chances as he departed for the first ball.

Unfortunately, it was his third successive golden duck in the series. Fans were severely frustrated and disappointed to witness Suryakumar Yadav's poor run of form in the ODI format. They slammed him brutally for the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best ones:

Sagar @sagarcasm Surya Kumar Yadav on the first ball of every match Surya Kumar Yadav on the first ball of every match https://t.co/R4rZvPfvkq

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Take a bow for King Suryakumar Yadav ‍♂️ One Golden Duck is enough to give you top tier respect in NBDC Department but you chose to score THREE back to back golden ducks, I repeat three golden ducks in a row,Take a bow for King Suryakumar Yadav‍♂️ #INDvAUS One Golden Duck is enough to give you top tier respect in NBDC Department but you chose to score THREE back to back golden ducks, I repeat three golden ducks in a row,Take a bow for King Suryakumar Yadav🔥🙇‍♂️ #INDvAUS https://t.co/RQV6mxVH6I

👌⭐👑 @superking1815 #INDvsAUS3rdodi

#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav

Surya Kumar Yadav batting summary in this odi series

Surya Kumar Yadav batting summary in this odi series #INDvsAUS3rdodi#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadavSurya Kumar Yadav batting summary in this odi serieshttps://t.co/7VxJiKF8L0

Team India's lower order crumbles under pressure after Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal in the chase

Ashton Agar cleaned up Suryakumar in the 36th over to reduce India to 185/6. Ravindra Jadeja (18 off 33 balls) came in next but failed to get going on a tricky pitch.

Hardik Pandya (40) and Jadeja tried to take the chase deep by playing sensibly. However, the Australian bowlers dried out the runs for the dup by bowling tight lines.

Adam Zampa dismissed both Pandya and Jadeja when they tried to hit their way out of trouble. It was curtains for India in the chase following their departure as they got all out for 248 in 49.1 overs and lost the match by 21 runs.

WIth the loss, India lost the series 2-1.

Poll : 0 votes