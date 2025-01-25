4 Indians, 1 Pakistani player named in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Men's T20I Team of the Year for 2024 on Saturday, January 25. The side was dominated by the Indian players, thanks to their triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

As many as four Indians were picked, starting with skipper Rohit Sharma, also the appointed captain of the T20I Team of the Year. The legendary white-ball batter enjoyed tremendous success in T20Is, with an average of 42 and a strike rate of over 160 in 11 outings in 2024.

Rohit's opening partner Travis Head was also at his imperious best in T20Is last year, averaging 38.50 at a strike rate of 178.47 in 15 games. England's Phil Salt comes in at No.3, thanks to his average of almost 39 at a strike rate of 164.43 in T20Is in 2024.

The ever-reliable Babar Azam slots in at No.4, finishing as the fifth leading run-scorer in T20Is last year with 738 runs in 24 matches. West Indian match-winner Nicholas Pooran was picked as the wicketkeeper for his 467 runs and 18 dismissals.

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and India's Hardik Pandya were the all-rounders in the side, coming in at No.6 and 7. While Raza scored 573 runs and picked up 24 wickets in T20Is last year, Hardik amassed 352 runs and bagged 16 scalps.

Spin-bowling all-rounders Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga at No.8 and 9 meant batting depth was in abundance in this all-star lineup. The duo picked up 31 and 38 wickets in T20Is last year.

The dynamic Indian pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah were picked as the frontline pacers, having played a massive role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. While Bumrah was the Player of the Tournament, Arshdeep was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the World Cup with 17 scalps.

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024:

Rohit Sharma(c), Travis Head, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, Nicholas Pooran, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Arshdeep Singh the lone Indian nominated for the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year 2024

Arshdeep Singh was in sensational T20I form in 2024 [Credit: Getty]

Arshdeep Singh was the only Indian nominated for the prestigious ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year 2024 award. The left-arm pacer finished as the fifth leading wicket-taker in T20Is last year with 36 scalps in 18 matches at an average of 13.50.

Arshdeep's ability to deliver in the powerplay and at the death played a vital role in Team India's T20I domination in 2024.

Arshdeep was joined by Sikandar Raza, Travis Head, and Babar Azam in the nomination list for the 2024 T20I Player of the Year.

