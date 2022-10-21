4 players and team manager injured as Baroda women's cricket team bus meets with an accident in Visakhapatnam

On Friday, October 21, a bus carrying Baroda women's cricketers was involved in an accident near Visakhapatnam, injuring four players and the team manager.

On its way to the airport after the completion of the team's matches in the ongoing India Senior Women's T20 Trophy, the team bus was hit by a lorry. The collision happened on the Thatichetlapalem National Highway, according to reports.

It has been learnt that the four injured players and the team manager were taken to a nearby medical facility. As per a report by Female Cricket, nobody has sustained any serious injuries.

The team faced Saurashtra at Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex on Thursday, October 20. The Baroda bowlers did a fine job, restricting the opposition to 117/6 after 20 overs. Dhruvi Patel was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three scalps while giving away just 24 runs from her full quota of four overs.

They chased down Saurashtra's total with five balls and seven wickets to spare. Skipper Yastika Bhatia was the top performer with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 64 off 60 deliveries.

Baroda placed fifth in Group C of India Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2022

The India Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2022 commenced on October 11. A total of 37 participating teams were divided into five groups. Baroda were placed in Group C alongside Mumbai, Vidarbha, Bengal, Saurashtra, Chandigarh, and Pondicherry.

The Yastika Bhatia-led side's campaign proved to be a mixed bag as they managed three wins and as many losses from their six matches in the group stage.

They finished fifth in their group and have failed to make it to the knockouts. While they secured victories in their fixtures against Saurashtra, Pondicherry and Bengal, they suffered losses against Mumbai, Vidarbha and Chandigarh.

The knockout fixtures, as well as the finals of the tournament, are set to be played in Bengaluru. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on November 5.

