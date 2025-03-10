5 Indians feature in ICC's 2025 Champions Trophy team of the tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the team of the tournament for the Champions Trophy 2025 and have included five Indian players from the victorious side. However, there are no players in the team from Australia, South Africa, England and Pakistan.

Ad

Rachin Ravindra and Ibrahim Zadran have been selected as openers as they averaged 65.75 and 72 in the tournament, respectively. Ravindra finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 263 runs, headlined by four centuries. Zadran, the Afghanistan opener, created the record for the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history when he clattered 177 against England in Lahore.

Virat Kohli is the undisputed No. 3 for his 218 runs, including a hundred against Pakistan, followed by Shreyas Iyer, who accumulated 243 runs to finish the competition as the second-highest run-getter. KL Rahul follows at No.5 and scored 140 runs in the tournament. The Indian keeper-batter's unbeaten knocks against Australia and New Zealand in the semi-final and final, respectively, were decisive in seeing India over the line in tough run-chases.

Ad

Trending

Glenn Phillips, who showcased his superhuman fielding effort, has been slotted at No. 6. The 28-year-old finished with 177 runs at 59 and took two wickets.

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai, who is the No.1 ranked ODI all-rounder follows at seven as he finished with 126 runs alongside seven wickets. The youngster's all-round efforts were instrumental in pulling off a thrilling eight-run victory over England.

Team India pacer leads the pace-bowling unit

Mitchell Santner captained for the first time in an ICC event. (Credits: Getty)

Mitchell Santner has been selected as the captain, given the impressive job he did in his first ICC tournament as skipper and he finished with nine wickets alongside an economy rate of 4.80.

Ad

Mohammed Shami and Matt Henry are the two pacers as they took one fifer each in the event and shared 19 scalps between them. Henry, nevertheless, finished as the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps. However, a shoulder injury forced him to miss the final.

Varun Chakaravarthy, who claimed a fifer in his Champions Trophy debut, slots at No.11 and the leggie finished with nine scalps in the tournament. Axar Patel is the 12th man as he claimed five wickets and chipped in with important contributions with the bat.

Team of the tournament: Rachin Ravindra, Ibrahim Zadran, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Glenn Phillips, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Santner (c), Mohammed Shami, Matt Henry, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel (12th man).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news