"6 balls is hard enough for the tailenders" - Dale Steyn calls for free hits in Test cricket

Legendary South African seamer Dale Steyn has called for the introduction of the 'free hit' rule for no-balls in Test cricket.

According to Steyn, introducing a free-hit penalty every time a bowler bowls a no-ball will help tailenders avoid the extended onslaught that they sometimes face against top-quality pacers.

Steyn made his point on Twitter following after Marco Jansen was on the receiving end of some aggressive bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. Steyn wrote:

"Free hit for No Ball in Test Cricket… What you think? Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ball overs we’ve seen happen before… 6 balls is Hard enough for the tailenders facing a top class life threatening fast bowler."

Dale Steyn @DaleSteyn62 Free hit for No Ball in Test Cricket…



What you think?



Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ball overs we’ve seen happen before…



6 balls is Hard enough for the tailenders facing a top class life threatening fast bowler. Free hit for No Ball in Test Cricket…What you think?Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ball overs we’ve seen happen before… 6 balls is Hard enough for the tailenders facing a top class life threatening fast bowler.

Bumrah was introduced into the attack when Jansen came to bat during the afternoon session. He didn't waste any time putting pressure on Jansen as he dished out a relentless barrage of short-pitch bowling. Jansen had done the same to the Indian cricketer during the second innings of the Johannesburg Test.

Eventually, Jansen's stay at the crease was cut short by Bumrah as the champion cricketer breached his defense with a full-length delivery.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami trigger South African collapse on Day 2

Jansen's dismissal was the third wicket India claimed within a space of seven overs before the tea interval.

It was Mohammed Shami who started the collapse as he dismissed the dangerous duo of Temba Bavuma and Kyle Veryanne within a space of three deliveries. Bavuma got a lucky reprieve earlier in the session against Shami when Cheteshwar Pujara dropped a catch at first slip.

However, skipper Virat Kohli did not make the same mistake as he claimed a brilliant diving catch to give India a much-needed scalp. Verreynne followed suit as he nicked off to Pant for a second-ball duck.

Wisden @WisdenCricket



#SAvIND A sensational performance with the ball from Jasprit Bumrah. A sensational performance with the ball from Jasprit Bumrah.#SAvIND https://t.co/bfcKeSj8Zj

Bumrah returned after the tea break to knock over Keegan Peterson and then Lungi Ngidi to claim his 7th five-wicket haul at the venue where he made his debut four years ago.

Also Read Article Continues below

South Africa lost their last six wickets for 51 runs to hand India a 13-run lead. At the time of writing, the visitors have extended the lead to 28 at the expense of Mayank Agarwal.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar