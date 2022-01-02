6 England players selected for Caribbean tour withdrawn early from BBL 2021-22

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has recalled as many as six players taking part in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 season. The move comes ahead of the side's tour of the West Indies for a five-match T20I series later this month.
The players in question are Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, George Garton, James Vince, Tymal Mills and Reece Topley.
According to a report on the official website of Cricket Australia, the players will have to report back home before entering a pre-tour isolation by January 7.
Chris Jordan is another member of England's T20I squad against the West Indies who was part of the BBL, but he has already returned home.
BBL teams grapple for replacements for departing England stars
According to the report, the aforementioned players were initially supposed to assemble back home on January 15. However, a sudden change of plans from the ECB has thrown the plans of a number of teams off course.
The team most affected in BBL 11 owing to the English exodus are the Sydney Thunder, who will lose the duo of Sam Billings and Saqib Mahmood.
Both Billings and Mahmood have been in red-hot form and the side is already grappling with key players missing out having tested positive for COVID-19.
Billings and Mahmood, as well as George Garton (of the Adelaide Strikers), will bow out after the bout between their respective teams today in Sydney. Tymal Mills played his final game of BBL 11 earlier in the day for the Perth Scorchers.
There is uncertainty, however, over whether James Vince and Reece Topley will get to play another game in BBL 11 before departing the country.
England take on West Indies in a five-match T20I series in Barbados
England are set to tour former champions West Indies for a five-match T20I series later this month. All five games will be played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, with the first of those beginning on January 22.
The series marks England's first white ball venture since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where they made the semi-finals. The England Test side are currently in Australia and have already lost the Ashes 3-0 with two games still to go.
West Indies are set to play Ireland in three ODIs and a solitary T20I prior to the series against England. The four games against Ireland will commence on January 8, with all matches to be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.