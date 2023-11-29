7 students in Jammu and Kashmir arrested for celebrating Australia’s World Cup final win over India

Seven students were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for allegedly celebrating India’s loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final, which was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Australia stunned India by six wickets in the summit clash of the 2023 World Cup. Bowling first after winning the toss, the Aussies restricted a strong Indian batting line-up to 240. Australia then chased down the target in 43 overs to be crowned ODI world champions for the sixth time.

According to a report in Reuters, the seven arrested students were charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after police found video evidence of them raising anti-India chants.

UAPA, which deals with inciting or advising any unlawful activity, is punishable with seven years' imprisonment.

The report also quoted a police official as saying that the students from an agriculture university were detained last week. The action was taken after a student filed a complaint against them, alleging that they raised anti-India slogans and also cheered for Pakistan, apart from Australia, after the World Cup match.

Team India came up with a poor display to lose the 2023 World Cup final

Sent into bat after losing the toss in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Indian opener Shubman Gill fell to Mitchell Starc for 4. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 off 31) and Virat Kohli (54 off 63) steadied the innings.

A brilliant running catch by Travis Head off Glenn Maxwell’s bowling ended Rohit’s stay at the crease. Shreyas Iyer was caught behind for 4 by Australian captain Pat Cummins, who also knocked over Kohli.

KL Rahul top-scored with 66 off 107 balls, hitting only one four during his stay at the crease. There was not much resistance from the lower order as India folded up for 240.

Expand Tweet

In reply, Australia lost David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steve Smith cheaply to stumble to 47/3. However, Head (137 off 120) and Marnus Labuschagne (58* off 110) played contrasting knocks to ensure a famous win for Australia.