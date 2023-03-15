“76th century celebration move got leaked” - Fans mighty impressed as Virat Kohli’s dance with Quick Style goes viral

Team India batter Virat Kohli’s dance video with Norwegian dance group Quick Style is going viral on social media. The 34-year-old Indian cricketer met the dance group after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home, which India won 2-1.

Kohli was the Player of the Match as India drew the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The former India captain broke his century Test drought during the match, scoring a patient 186 off 364 balls, a knock which featured 15 fours.

On Tuesday, March 14, Kohli took to Instagram to share a video in which he was seen shaking a leg with Quick Style on 'Stereo Nation's' song 'Ishq'. The interesting video begins with a member of the dance group lifting a cricket bat.

Kohli enters the scene, dressed casually in a t-shirt and black pants. He then takes the bat and starts dancing, with the members of Quick Style also grooving in sync with him.

The video was jointly shared by Kohli and Quick Style’s Instagram accounts with the caption:

"When Virat meets Quick Style."

Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma reacted to the clip by posting fire emojis. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote ‘superb’.

One user cheekily commented:

"76th Century celebration move got leaked."

Many fans praised Kohli over his dance moves. The cricketer is known for being a good dancer, apart from being a great cricketer.

Before the viral dance video, Kohli shared a picture with the dance group Quick Style and captioned it:

"Guess who I met in Mumbai."

The all-male dance group is famous on the internet for grooving to Indian dance numbers. They have performed on popular songs like ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘Sadi Galli’.

Virat Kohli opens up on breaking century drought

Kohli’s hundred in Ahmedabad was his first in Test cricket since November 2019, when he scored 136 against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Speaking to Indian head coach Rahul Dravid after the conclusion of the match, Kohli admitted that he was disappointed at not scoring big. He said in a video posted on bcci.tv:

“To be honest, I let the complications grow on me a little bit because of my own shortcomings. The desperation to get that three-figure mark is something that can grow on you as a batsman. We have all experienced that at some stage or the other. I let that happen to me to a certain extent.”

The former India captain will next be seen in action during the ODI series against Australia, which begins on March 17 with the first match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Poll : 0 votes