8 IPL 2025 players named in South Africa squad for WTC final vs Australia

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named their 15-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's, which begins on June 11. With a host of squad players currently with their franchises for IPL 2025, they face a short turnaround time for the WTC decider at the Home of Cricket.

Corbin Bosch and Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants), Wiaan Mulder (SunRisers Hyderabad), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) and Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals) are currently part of IPL 2025.

The BCCI had suspended IPL for a week but will resume it on May 17. As a result, the final, which was slated for May 25, will now take place on June 3.

With the SunRisers officially out of the playoff race, Mulder can start concentrating on WTC final preparations. However, the remaining players have a genuine chance of featuring in the playoffs.

South Africa WTC final squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk).

"A key part of our success has been consistency in selection" - Shukri Conrad on South Africa's squad

Shukri Conrad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Head coach Shukri Conrad addressed the squad selection, claiming that they have opted for a balanced squad, keeping in mind what they might encounter at Lord's. He said, as quoted by SA CricketMag:

"Firstly, I want to congratulate each of the players selected for this squad. It is a special moment for this group to contest the WTC final. Over the past 18 months, we’ve worked hard to build a competitive red-ball unit, and this achievement reflects that progress.

"A key part of our success has been consistency in selection, and we’ve stuck with the core group of players who have been part of this WTC cycle. We’ve selected a balanced squad for the conditions we expect at Lord’s."

South Africa's squad is set to assemble at Arundel on May 31 and will play a warm-up game against Zimbabwe from June 3-6. They will head to London on June 7.

