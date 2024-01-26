"A beast in the middle order" - Fans erupt as KL Rahul hits 86 off 123 balls on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

KL Rahul starred with the bat for India on Day 2 of the opening Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, January 26.

Rahul slammed 86 runs off 123 balls, including two sixes and eight boundaries. He looked good for a big score but missed out on his well-deserved century after being caught by Rehan Ahmed at deep mid-wicket off Tom Hartley in the 65th over of India's innings.

Rahul has been sensational in Tests, having recently smashed a century in South Africa. The wicketkeeper-batter enjoys a great record against England in Tests, with 933 runs in 23 innings, including three tons and two half-centuries.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded KL Rahul for his gritty knock against England. One user wrote:

"Well played KL Rahul, What a knock. So So Proud of you man. Keep Going like this in Upcoming Games."

Here are some more reactions:

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put India in driving seat against England in 1st Test

A clinical batting performance from KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India dominate England in the opening Test. Apart from Rahul, Jaiswal slammed 80 off 74 deliveries, hitting three maximums and 10 boundaries. Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill chipped in with scores of 35 (63), 24 (27), and 23 (66), respectively.

At the time of writing, India were 292/5 in their first innings, leading by 46 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 40) and KS Bharat (3 off 11) at the crease.

Batting first, England were bundled out for 246 in 64.3 overs. Skipper Ben Stokes top-scored for the visitors, with 70 off 88 balls, hitting three maximums and six boundaries. Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root chipped in with scores of 37 (58), 35 (39) and 29 (60), respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets each.

Follow the India vs England 1st Test live scores and updates here.

