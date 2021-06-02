A best-of-3 final will be ideal for future WTC: Ravi Shastri

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has voiced his opinion for a best-of-three final in the upcoming edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

The entire Indian contingent will leave the country later today for almost a four-month long tour of the UK. The tour will start with the WTC final followed by a five-match Test series against England.

Ahead of the pinnacle clash, Ravi Shastri has batted for a best-of-three final in the upcoming edition of the Test championship while addressing a virtual press conference from the hotel room in Mumbai.

Preps in full swing as #TeamIndia sweat it out in the gym ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final 💪💪👊 - by @RajalArora



Full video 📽️👉 https://t.co/qDCuAC5Xvd pic.twitter.com/vggs9WuT0r — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2021

"In the long run, if they want to pursue with the Test Championship a best of 3 final would be ideal for the final as the culmination of 2-3 years of hard work. But one-off is a one-off. The guys have earned their rights. This wasn't built overnight. These guys have been No.1 for a long time ," Ravi Shastri said.

I think this game would be the biggest if not the biggest ever: Ravi Shastri

After beating sides across the length and breadth of the competition over the last two years, India and New Zealand will play the finals. The Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton will host the title clash, starting June 18 (Friday).

Ravi Shastri believes this will be one of the biggest games ever to be played in the history of the sport.

"This is the first time a World Test Championship final is being played. When you look at that and the magnitude of the game that is going to be played, I think this is the biggest if not the biggest ever.

Ravi Shastri on WTC final: First time WTC final is being played. I think this is the biggest. It is the toughest format of the game. It has happened over 2 years. So one heck of an event. — Subhayan Chakraborty #MaskUp (@CricSubhayan) June 2, 2021

"It is the toughest format of the game, it's a format that tests you and challenges you. It has happened over the last two years and the guys have earned this. It has been one heck of an event."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar