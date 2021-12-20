 "It's to keep me switched on and focused and in the game" - Marnus Labuschagne on talking to himself while batting

Marnus Labuschagne's dream run with the bat continued in international cricket as Australia went 2-0 up in the high-profile five-match Ashes series. Despite Jos Buttler's 207-ball resistance, England were bowled out for 192 runs, losing the match by 272 runs in Adelaide.

Labuschange scored a century in the first innings and backed it up with a fifty in the second to lead the Aussie batting unit from the front. During his 307-ball vigil in the first essay, Labuschagne was seen talking to himself while facing England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

When asked about the same during the post-match press conference, Marnus Labuschagne said:

"It's a bit of self-talk to myself out there. Particularly the one that Stokes bowled and I sort of congratulated myself on how I played it and it was a bit of reinforcement for the ball before which I think I played poorly. So, it's to keep me switched on and focused and in the game."

Despite a brilliant outing in Adelaide, Marnus Labuschagne was disappointed not to convert the century into a big knock despite a couple of reprieves. Labuschagne added:

"Getting my first Ashes ton, had a few fifties but nice to have converted one but obviously still disappointed that I didn't make it a big one with a few reprieves."

The 27-year-old batsman from Queensland scored 103 runs in the first essay and followed it with a 51-run innings in the second innings. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Ashes, with 228 runs from two matches at an average of 76, including a century and two fifties.

"I absorbed the pressure" - Marnus Labuschagne on his tactics against the England bowlers

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne set the tone for Australia on Day 1 with a 172-run stand for the second wicket. Both players complemented each other well to keep the English bowlers at bay.

Labuschagne stressed that Warner going after the bowlers helped him to play freely. He added:

"It was hard work but we stuck it out. I felt like it was tough to bat on but a big mention to Davey, I thought he batted exceptionally well and put the pressure back on the bowlers. It was the opposite of what he did, I absorbed the pressure but when you have a combination out there like that, it certainly makes it easier in the middle to bat on."

Marnus Labuschagne, who has accumulated 525 runs from four outings in 2021, will look to end the year on a high in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

