"A capable No. 6 who can put India in winning situations in Test matches" - Sanjay Bangar on KL Rahul's future as middle-order batter

Sanjay Bangar feels KL Rahul could be a huge asset for India in Test cricket if he continues to play as a middle-order batter.

With Rishabh Pant unavailable and Ishan Kishan opting out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa, Rahul was played as a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter in the first Test in Centurion last week. He made the most of the opportunity by playing a 101-run knock in the first innings.

While speaking on Star Sports, Bangar opined that Rahul continuing to bat in the middle order could hold India in good stead. He reasoned:

"If he has to continue playing in that particular position, I think it's going to be a huge plus for India because he is a stroke player. He has batted at various positions and he can bat very well with the tail."

The former India batting coach added:

"We have seen this not only in Test cricket but in other formats of the game as well. So all those things put together indeed make KL Rahul a capable No. 6 who can put India in winning situations in Test matches."

Bangar pointed out that Rahul will likely get to play as a wicketkeeper-batter in the middle order in the second Test against the Proteas, and the subsequent Test series against England.

However, he added that the right-hander might have to compete for a specialist middle-order batter's berth in the subsequent season, considering that Rishabh Pant will potentially be back in the mix.

"The start was not good" - Sanjay Bangar on KL Rahul's Boxing Day debut

KL Rahul aggregated four runs across two innings on his Test debut. [P/C: BCCI]

Sanjay Bangar recalled that KL Rahul did not have a great debut against Australia in the Boxing Day Test of 2014. He said:

"I was part of the dressing room when he got a chance in the Melbourne Test in 2014. He batted at No. 5 or No. 6 and was probably dismissed while playing the sweep shot in the first innings. So the start was not good."

However, the former India all-rounder added that the Karnataka player has scored centuries in his last two Boxing Day Tests. He observed:

"However, he scored centuries in the Boxing Day Tests of 2021 and 2023 in Centurion. If you perform well in any place, you have good memories of that place and when you go back to that place, your confidence is much better."

Bangar feels Rahul's previous century in Centurion would have helped his cause when he returned to the venue for the recently concluded Test against the Proteas. He expressed hope that the stylish batter's exploits are not limited to Boxing Day Tests, and that he bats the same way throughout the year.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should India persist with KL Rahul as a middle-order batter in Test cricket even if he doesn't keep wickets? Yes No 0 votes