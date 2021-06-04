"A day that changed my life" - Shane Warne relives the 'ball of the century'

Shane Warne, on this day in 1993, took the cricketing world by surprise with a delivery that redefined the art of spin bowling. Playing his first Ashes Test in England, Warne took a wicket with his very first delivery. It was a special ball as the leg-spinner announced himself on the world stage with grandeur.

Warne, who was only 23 years of age back then, bowled England's legendary batsman Mike Gatting with a delivery that is now known as the "ball of the century."

28 years down the line, Shane Warne still can't believe it happened. Posting a video of the ball on his Instagram account, the former cricketer said the delivery had changed his entire life.

"This day changed my life 28 years ago (1993). I was just 23 years old and playing in my first ever #ashes series & this was my first ball. Still can’t believe it happened. Thanks for missing it Mr Gatting & making this ball become what is now known as the #ballofthecentury haha," Shane Warne wrote.

Shane Warne finished his career with 708 Test wickets

The ball pitched outside the leg-stump, took a wild turn and hit Mike Gatting's off-stump, leaving him stunned. The Englishman stood in awe for a minute looking bamboozled before trudging back to the pavilion.

Shane Warne registered stats of 4/51 and 4/86 in the first and second innings respectively. He was awarded the player of the match award as Australia won the game by 179 runs.

Warne eventually ended the series with 34 wickets at an average of 25.79 and won the player of the series award as well. It was the start of something special as Warne finished his career with 708 Test wickets and 293 ODI scalps.

Hahaha Yes great memories of this day ! Grateful 👍 https://t.co/TpR0C7D6w8 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 4, 2021

Even though more than two and a half decades have passed since the famous wicket delivery, the ball still remains a mystery to everyone.

Shane Warne has had a legendary career in cricket

The Australian leg-spinner hung up his boots from international cricket in 2007. Warne racked up over 1000 international wickets in that time.

Warne was part of the dream team of Australian cricket who had won it all. His record as an individual sportsman and as a serial winner of a successful team will be very hard to replicate.

Warne also became the first captain to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. He led a young Rajasthan Royals (RR) side to victory against all odds in their maiden IPL campaign.

Edited by Diptanil Roy