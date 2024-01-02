"Friendship that has been going for 31 years"- Usman Khawaja's wife pens heartfelt note ahead of David Warner's farewell Test

Australian opener Usman Khawaja's wife, Rachel Khawaja, shared a heartfelt post ahead of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney. Khawaja's opening partner and childhood friend David Warner recently announced his decision to retire from Test and ODI cricket.

It is leading up to an emotional moment for Warner, who will open the inning with his childhood friend Khawaja in his home ground in Sydney for one last time in Test cricket, when Australia go out to bat in the match.

The hosts are currently leading the three-match series 2-0, having beaten Pakistan in both Perth and Melbourne last month. The final game will begin on January 3.

Earlier today (Jan 2), Rachel Khawaja took to her Instagramto pen a heartfelt note dedicated to David Warner. Sharing a couple of pictures, Rachel wrote:

"This next game is going to be a special one 🏏🫶🏼 A friendship that has been going for 31 years (Usman Khawaja and David Warner), from childhood mates to opening the batting together for your country. Safe to say emotions will be high this week when we watch you walk out to bat together for one last time!!"

"Candice (Warner's wife) and Dave are some of the most amazing people you will ever meet and we are so grateful for their friendship. Dave is one of the all time greats of the game and it’s been an honour to be a small part of his incredible journey 👏🤍 @davidwarner31 @candywarner1 @usman_khawajy

Warner reacted to the post in the comments section and wrote:

"Thanks heaps, the best moments shared together."

A look at David Warner's numbers in Test cricket ahead of his swansong

Warner made his Test debut in 2011 against New Zealand in Brisbane. He played 111 matches, scoring 8695 runs at an average of 44.58, including 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries. His highest score of 335* came against Pakistan back in 2019.

Back in his home ground at Sydney, opening with this childhood friend, and facing the same opposition, the cricketing world will wait one last time to watch David Warner unleash his lethal best in Test cricket.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App