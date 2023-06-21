"A great chance to go and win another Test match" - Joe Root upbeat despite heartbreaking loss in the series opener

England star Joe Root remained bullish about their chances heading into the second Test despite suffering a gut-wrenching defeat in the series opener at Edgbaston.

Despite being ahead for most of the contest, the hosts went down thanks to a stunning unbeaten 55-run ninth-wicket partnership between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. The duo joined hands with a further 54 runs required and took Australia to an improbable win in a run chase of 281.

In a video shared by England Cricket on its social media handle, Root asserted that the team was in great spirits and looking forward to the next Test despite going down 0-1 in the best-of-five series.

"I don't think we Should turn up at Lords feeling anything other than what we've done this week. It's another opportunity to have all the same feelings and create all the same entertainment for the people that are going to be there watching it and for the people at home watching it. A great chance to go and win another Test match. So that's exactly how we should approach and without doubt thats exactly what we are going to do," he said.

Root stated that the Test was so closely contested that they could have easily come out on top if some things fell in their favor.

"Obviously everyone comes to every Test match looking to win it but that's not how we judge ourselves as a Team. How we judge ourselves is how we go about it and play our cricket and we've done that this time out. We just needed few things to fall in our favor, few half chances to stick maybe and we would have found ourselves 1-0 up instead of the other end of it," he added.

Although on the wrong side of the result, the 32-year-old from Yorkishre had a memorable game, scoring 118* and 46 in the two innings.

Root also notched up his 30th Test century and his fourth against Australia in England's first innings.

He also bowled 15 crucial overs in the fourth innings and picked up the vital scalp of the Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey.

"The only thing that this can be compared was to the MCG" - Joe Root on the Edgbaston Crowd

Joe Root hailed the Edgbaston crowd for creating a theatrical atmosphere for all five days of the thrilling first Test of the 2023 Ashes series.

Despite the disappointment of the hosts going down in the contest, Root stated that the vociferous Birmingham crowd enhanced the action on the field.

"Been amazing. The noise that's been created from 15-20000 people, to create that sort of noise. Speaking to one of the Aussie lads they said the only thing that this can be compared was to the MCG and thats 100000 people. Its incredible really, the atmosphere to be created and for everyone to be so engaged and involved in the game makes it special for all the players," he said.

He hoped for a similar atmosphere in the stands for the remainder of the series.

"I hope it's been special for everyone that's been there for the days as well because we all thoroughly enjoyed it. It makes a big difference to us and long may that continue for this ground but also the other four grounds for the rest of the series," Root added.

The hosts can take solace from their series win (2005) and draw (2019) despite the opening game defeats in the 2005 and 2019 Ashes in England.

They will look to level the series in the second Test at Lords, starting June 28.

