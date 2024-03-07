"A great start to better things to come" - Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan on the spinner's 100th Test

The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala marked the 100th red-ball appearance for veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Speaking ahead of Day 1, Ashwin's wife, Prithi Narayanan, expressed her excitement at the tremendous achievement. She suggested that this was a sign of better things to come.

Prithi also disclosed that Ashwin's family initially expected his 100th Test to come in a different match, but it didn't work out as planned. In a video shared by the BCCI on social media, here's what she said:

"It's been a lot actually; the build-up to it has been unbelievable. We were looking to look at it in another game, but I don't think that happens when you've come that close to the milestone."

Considering the last few weeks we have had, I feel this is a great start to better things to come, and it is an insane achievement how far he has come with the help of his mates, family, everybody, the massive support system that he has also got, his own hard work. It is surreal. A bit lost now, but it is very nice," she added.

It is worth mentioning that Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh are the only other Indian spinners, apart from Ravichandran Ashwin, to have played 100 Tests. The seasoned campaigner also received a guard of honor from his teammates as he entered the field on Day 1.

"Life is actually not a race"- Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of his 100th Test

In the same video, Ravichandran Ashwin also expressed his feelings about playing 100 Test matches for his country. He spoke a few motivational lines, emphasising that life isn't a race and that it is important to be happy with what one has achieved.

Ashwin said:

"Life is actually not a race; it's about living life on your terms and being happy with whatever you achieve and fail in those attempts."

Ashwin shone with the ball on Day 1 of the Dharamsala Test, bagging a four-wicket haul. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav finished with a fifer as the visitors were bundled out for just 218 runs.

India have already clinched a series victory over England by claiming an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match rubber. Ashwin is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series, with 21 scalps to his name.

