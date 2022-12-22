"A great story of perseverance"- Fans thrilled as Jaydev Unadkat makes Test comeback for India after 12 years

The fairytale comeback for Jaydev Unadkat is complete as he plays his first Test for India in more than 12 years against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The left-arm seamer made his Test debut as a 19-year-old in 2010 in South Africa but has waited a long time to get another opportunity.
This is an inspiring story, as the Saurashtra captain didn't give up despite being overlooked for so many years. He kept on turning up in domestic cricket season after season and bagging up a truckload of wickets. His staggering 67 wickets in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season helped his team win the title.
Fans on Twitter were a bit perplexed to see the Man of the Match of the last Test Kuldeep Yadav being left out, though. However, they were thrilled to see Jaydev Unadkat get rewarded for his perseverance in domestic cricket.
India playing three seamers to take advantage of conditions
The pitch in Dhaka seems to be a bit different than usual, as it has an even grass covering on it. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, giving the visitors an opportunity to exploit the conditions.
That could prove to be a blessing in disguise for KL Rahul and co., as they opted for three seamers, which is generally not common in subcontinent Tests. India will be keen to make the new ball talk and make early inroads into the opposition's batting. The first session will be crucial for both teams.
Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed
India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj