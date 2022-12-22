Create

"A great story of perseverance"- Fans thrilled as Jaydev Unadkat makes Test comeback for India after 12 years

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Dec 22, 2022 09:28 AM IST
Jaydev Unadkat gets to play a Test for India after 12 long years. (P.C.:SONY)
The fairytale comeback for Jaydev Unadkat is complete as he plays his first Test for India in more than 12 years against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The left-arm seamer made his Test debut as a 19-year-old in 2010 in South Africa but has waited a long time to get another opportunity.

This is an inspiring story, as the Saurashtra captain didn't give up despite being overlooked for so many years. He kept on turning up in domestic cricket season after season and bagging up a truckload of wickets. His staggering 67 wickets in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season helped his team win the title.

Fans on Twitter were a bit perplexed to see the Man of the Match of the last Test Kuldeep Yadav being left out, though. However, they were thrilled to see Jaydev Unadkat get rewarded for his perseverance in domestic cricket.

Here are some of the reactions:

And he has got it! Go well, Unadkat! twitter.com/JUnadkat/statu…
Go Well Jaydev Unadkat 🫡✌️#INDvBAN https://t.co/Ywjy3rQwxT
KING UNADKAT IS BACK
Need unadkat to have a great match so that we get rid of shardul from the test team
Damn was this track a ploy for India to feel encouraged to leave out Kuldeep? They have. But really looking forward to Jaydev Unadkat's first Test in 12 years.
Jaydev Unadkat playing Test match cricket for India after 12 long years. What a incredible comeback by Jaydev, he performed well in domestic cricket & then selected in Indian test squad & now today he is playing test match for India - What a inspiring journey of Jaydev!
Sunil Gavaskar said - "Jaydev Unadkat comeback is heart warming story and more special about his comeback, he never give up in last 12 years. I hope he does well and hope he picks wickets".
Jaydev Unadkat makes it to the playing XI. Last played in 2010-11 v SA in the Test where Sachin Tendulkar scored his 50th Test ton. Missed 118 Tests & now he is playing his 2nd Test. A great story of perseverance. Performed consistently for Saurashtra & gets his reward @JUnadkat
1st Test of Unadkat: 16th Dec, 2010.2nd Test of Unadkat: 22nd Dec, 2022.
Jaydev Unadkat's reaction when KL Rahul announced in toss time Jaydev is playing - Priceless moment and reaction. https://t.co/gzqYp1kEAq
Kuldeep benched for the 2nd Test 🤷‍♂️Yeah…a little bit of grass on the surface but it’s Dhaka. I mean. Happy for Unadkat though…inspirational story of ‘never give up’. Red ball has given him another chance. Wish you well, bro 🤗 #BanvInd
Big call on Kuldeep. The conditions will be very intriguing to observe now and if it's really going to be beneficial to have three seamers. But simply stoked for Unadkat. What a story! #BANvIND

India playing three seamers to take advantage of conditions

The pitch in Dhaka seems to be a bit different than usual, as it has an even grass covering on it. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, giving the visitors an opportunity to exploit the conditions.

That could prove to be a blessing in disguise for KL Rahul and co., as they opted for three seamers, which is generally not common in subcontinent Tests. India will be keen to make the new ball talk and make early inroads into the opposition's batting. The first session will be crucial for both teams.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

