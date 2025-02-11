"A huge after-effect of this inning will be the leadership getting better" - Sanjay Bangar on Rohit Sharma's century ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has opined that Rohit Sharma would lead the Men in Blue better in the 2025 Champions Trophy after his century in the second ODI against England. He pointed out that the knock would relieve the Indian captain and make his thought process clearer.

Rohit smashed 119 runs off 90 deliveries in the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. His knock helped the hosts register a four-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

On the Star Sports show 'Match Point,' Bangar was asked about the importance of Rohit's century for India heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"It was extremely necessary because the last two or three months were very challenging for him personally and how they went for the team as well. When you are the captain, all the questions are directed at you. You have to face a lot of criticism and you get as much appreciation when the team wins," he responded.

"This is how the leadership role is. So a huge after-effect of this inning will be the leadership getting better. The burden will be removed from Rohit Sharma's shoulders. A lot of clarity will come in his thinking. When he goes to bat or captain, he will make extremely clear and convincing decisions," Bangar added.

Rohit endured a horror run with the bat, especially in Tests, before the second ODI against England. He even stood himself down from the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 due to his lack of form.

"It was a calculated assault but they were all cricketing shots" - Sanjay Bangar on Rohit Sharma's century in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma struck 12 fours and seven sixes during his 119-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

On the same show, Sanjay Bangar was asked about him previously urging Rohit Sharma to watch his old videos to figure out the approach he should follow in the second ODI against England.

"Rohit Sharma also said in the post-match presentation that he analyzed in which phase when he had to hold back a little, which bowlers to target, and what the opposition bowlers were trying to do. It was a calculated assault but they were all cricketing shots," he replied.

The former India batting coach added that Rohit seemed to be at the top of his game in Sunday's match.

"All the shots we saw in the first 10 overs, he was playing through the line with his top hand. Some of the shots he played late, like the leg glance, gave a lot of joy because that then gives the impression that he is in total control, and he looked in total control," Bangar observed.

The third and final ODI between India and England will be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. Rohit will hope to play another substantial knock and carry the form into the 2025 Champions Trophy.

