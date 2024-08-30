"A Jacques Kallis type performance" - Fans react to Gus Atkinson's 118-run knock in ENG vs SL 2024 2nd Test

England's pacer Gus Atkinson starred with the bat in the team's ongoing second Test of the three-match home series against Sri Lanka at Lord's. Walking out to bat at No. 8 in the first innings, he notched up his maiden Test century, scoring 118 runs off 115 deliveries.

The hosts were 358/7 at stumps on Day 1. Atkinson's batting exploits helped England register an impressive 327-run total. The right-handed batter hit four sixes and 14 fours during his stay at the crease.

Playing in just his fifth Test, Atkinson now has his name on all three Test honours board at Lord's. Before getting his name on the board with his century against Sri Lanka, he had featured twice with a five-wicket haul and a 10-wicket haul in a Test match, which came in his debut outing against West Indies last month.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Gus Atkinson for his brilliant batting performance. Here are some of the top reactions:

Many fans seemed mighty impressed with Atkinson countering the Sri Lankan bowlers with great aplomb. He earned widespread appreciation for his stroke-making.

"Maiden Test hundred (also FC) for Gus Atkinson, he has batted like a batsman & played many glorious shots. From what I saw in this innings, he has all the ability to become a bowling allrounder who can bat at 8. Saw some of his batting ability vs South Africa at ODI WC itself." wrote a fan.

"Gus Atkinson scores a century at number 8. A Jacques Kallis type performance." commented another.

"Didn’t rate Atkinson’s batting earlier but he proved me wrong big time . One of the top innings in recent times . Well played Gus." chimed in yet another.

Gus Atkinson's stunning knock ended in the 100th over of the innings. He perished while trying to play a lofted shot off a short-pitched ball from Asitha Fernando. He failed to get the desired connection and was ultimately caught by by Milan Rathnayake at deep midwicket.

"It's like watching someone like Jacques Kallis play" - Joe Root on Gus Atkinson

Joe Root and Gus Atkinson stitched together a crucial 92-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Root praised Atinson's effort with the bat, even comparing him to South Africa's legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

In a video shared by the ECB on social media, Root said:

"Yeah, it was good, it was nice. I'll tell you why I was good watching Gussy bat at the end, being at the other end when he hit those straight sixes, they were unbelievable. It's like watching someone like Jacques Kallis play. It was a great little innings from him, and there was some good partnerships along the way and we’ve found ourselves in a really good position now."

Joe Root was the top performer with the bat for England. He slammed his 33d Test ton, finishing with 143 runs. Asitha Fernando was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, recording figures of 24-2-102-5.

