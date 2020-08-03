'A lot of people told me Rahul Dravid won't succeed' - Former coach on The Wall's early issues with technique

Former BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh, who also was a prominent coach at one time, recently revealed how Rahul Dravid demonstrated that one can succeed in the game of cricket despite not having a bookish technique.

Daljit Singh shared experiences from his cricketing journey as a coach and curator in an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Live.

Daljit Singh was asked to share his opinion about a young Rahul Dravid, whom the former had coached in junior cricket. The former first-class cricketer recalled the young and talented players like Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman who had come through the under-16 and under-19 camps that he had managed as the chief coach.

"Earlier BCCI used to have coaching programs for under-16 and under-19 teams and they would be in Bangalore. So, for 2 years I was made the chief coach of under-16 and under-19. And I remember young players like Laxman and Rahul Dravid - they all came through those camps. So I did that stint."

He also recollected having been part of a coaching camp for the Indian national team led by Mohammad Azharuddin before their tour to England.

"There was a camp in the 1990s, Azharuddin leading India to England. A two-week camp was held in Bangalore, I was one of the coaches for the Indian team preparing them for the English tour. So that was the coaching experience, very rewarding."

Daljit Singh on his experience of coaching Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid scored more than 24000 runs in international cricket

Daljit Singh observed that he had never tried to alter a player's technique as long as it was giving the desired results.

"I never pushed any player for bookish knowledge and bookish technique. I tried to build on the strength of the player."

He gave the example of a young Rahul Dravid, who probably did not have the best technique as per the many experts.

"Like Rahul Dravid when he started, a lot of people told me that his bat is coming from outside, it is a crooked backlift, he will not succeed, so I had a good chat with him. I asked him if he can manage the incoming ball well and he replied that it was not a problem."

Daljit Singh disclosed that despite the supposedly crooked backlift, Rahul Dravid demonstrated to everyone at the nets that he could play the incoming ball as well as, if not better, than any other delivery.

"So, we started testing him in the nets. In fact, he played the incoming ball better than any other ball. So he had adjusted so well and he did so well with that backlift."

The septuagenarian added that he followed a similar approach while coaching the bowlers as well, not altering their actions as long as they were finding success.

"That is what I concentrated on, same with bowling actions. If you have a classic action then fine, if you have your own way and get the best out of it, then so be it."

Daljit Singh termed his coaching stint as a very rewarding and fulfilling experience that created a relationship for life with players like Rahul Dravid, who still hold him in high esteem.

"So like that coaching was very rewarding and fulfilling and I am glad I did it. It got me close to the players. It created a bond for life. Even today when I meet them, they talk to me like a Guru, it is very satisfying."

Rahul Dravid went on to represent India in 164 Test matches, finishing with the second-highest run tally of 13288 runs, behind only to Sachin Tendulkar.

He also amassed 10889 runs in 344 ODIs, along with 31 runs in the only T20I he played, and is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen the country has ever produced.