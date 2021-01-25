"A masterclass in batting against spin" - Jos Buttler showers praise on Joe Root

After scoring 228 in the first Test against Sri Lanka, Joe Root amassed 186 runs in the first innings of the second Test. Jos Buttler hailed his skipper's efforts and termed it as a "masterclass in batting against spin".

Joe Root was painfully run out on the final ball of the third day's play, with England still 42 runs behind Sri Lanka's first innings score of 381. The 30-year-old, who walked into bat with his side at 5-2, once again showed his class to get his team to relative safety. Jos Buttler claimed Root's innings was an education for his side from the sidelines.

"It was quite an amazing innings, To back up his double hundred in the first Test, to show the mental and physical application to go again. It's been a masterclass in batting against spin. It's been a great education for all of us watching from the sidelines. We've thoroughly enjoyed watching him, and we're gutted for him getting out in that fashion at the end of the day." said Buttler.

Incidentally, Jos Buttler was the only other English batsman to cross the 50-run mark in the second Test. The wicket-keeper shared a 97-run stand with Joe Root for the fifth wicket.

Jos Buttler lauds Joe Root's physicality and concentration

Joe Root was visibly struggling in the later stages of his innings, and Jos Buttler talked about how the England skipper carried on with cramps and back issues.

"For all eight days of the series so far he's been out on the field. This game feels a lot hotter and lot more draining than the first game, [which had] rain breaks. We have to praise not only the tactical and technical aspect of his game but the physicality and concentration to apply himself for so long. Once again, to back up the first Test is quite amazing, really." added Buttler.

England would be glad that Joe Root is looking in great touch ahead of the crucial India tour, where they will play four Test matches. Given the way Team India humbled Australia in their backyard, England will need to be at their very best.