A new-look Team India leave for Sri Lanka

Team India's 20-man squad have left for the tour of Sri Lanka and will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation. Under a new captain in Shikhar Dhawan and the legendary Rahul Dravid as head coach, this exciting squad has a lot to look forward to.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a photo on their official Twitter handle in which the entire 20-man squad posed for a final group photo before boarding the flight to Sri Lanka.

Team India has a great blend of youth and experience. With several members of the main team preparing for the England series, this tour will give a lot of exposure to the youngsters in the squad.

Spots up for grabs in India's T20 World Cup squad

The three T20Is against Sri Lanka will be India's final assignment in the shortest format before the all-important T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE in October. With a number of spots up for grabs, the youngsters as well as the experienced players in the 20-man squad will be keen to leave their mark on the tour.

Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey are domestic stalwarts and have been impressive for India in the limited opportunities that they have got. This tour could prove to be a game-changer for them if they get it right.

Openers like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad might also receive the opportunity to open alongside skipper Dhawan. They will look to impress the selectors and make a case for their selection for the showpiece event.

In the bowling department, alongside the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the likes of Deepak and Rahul Chahar will be keen to prove why they are worthy of a place in the T20 World Cup squad. Both have previously played T20Is for India and will be looking forward to nailing down their spot.

The Pandya Brothers, Hardik and Krunal, will also be keen to showcase their all-round abilities. Their selection could provide India with a brilliant balance in the T20 World Cup.

