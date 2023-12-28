"A very old-school batter in a modern game" - Dinesh Karthik decodes Dean Elgar's technique after opener's heroics in IND vs SA 1st Test

South African opener Dean Elgar batted with great determination and finesse on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The veteran batter notched up his 14th Test ton, remaining unbeaten on 140 at stumps and propelling his team to a commanding position. Speaking about the southpaw's brilliant knock, here's what Dinesh Karthik said during a discussion on Cricbuzz:

"If you had to dissect Elgar's batting, he is a very old-school batter in a modern game today. What he does have is a very simple technique and very minimal movements. He is very crouched in his stance and has a backlift which is already up; all he has to do is bring it down."

Elgar's farewell Test series has kicked off on a fantastic note. The 36-year-old has announced that he will retire following the two-match home Test series against India.

"Credit to Dean Elgar" - Dinesh Karthik on South African opener's batting exploits

Elgar countered India's formidable fast bowling attack with great aplomb on Day 2. Dinesh Karthik pointed out how keeping things simple was the key to the left-handed batter's success.

Karthik said (via Cricbuzz):

"Credit to Elgar. I thought he played a wonderful knock. It was one of those knocks which was laced with a lot of Dean Elgar kind of shots, leaving the ball, playing tough cricket, and just putting away the ones that were close to him or the ones that were really short."

Commending Elgar for his contribution to the South African Test team, Karthik said:

"It takes a lot of courage and skill to be able to doing what a Dean Elgar does. He is worth his weight in gold for South Africa."

Elgar will resume batting at 140 on Day 3. South Africa finished at 256/5 at stumps on Day 2, leading India by 11 runs.

