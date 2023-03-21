"A player like Kohli is never too far away from a big score" - Wasim Jaffer ahead of third ODI against Australia

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer has continued to back Virat Kohli to shine in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. Despite mediocre performances in the first two ODIs, Jaffer reckons the right-hander is never away from a big score.

Dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the first ODI in Mumbai for four runs, Kohli looked fairly comfortable in the second. However, Nathan Ellis struck on his second ball as the former Indian captain missed a straight one and was trapped in front, walking back for 31.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer observed that Kohli looks like he won't be dismissed until a bowler gets him out of nowhere. However, he still backs the star batter to go big in Chennai.

He said:

"We predicted Virat Kohli to hit a century in the last match. The way he plays, it looks as if he won't be dismissed, but a delivery gets him out of nowhere. However, a player like Kohli is never too far away from a big score. I still back Kohli to score big in Chennai and I expect Chennai's track to favour India."

When asked about his prediction for the third ODI, the 31-Test veteran said:

"While Australia has the momentum, given their massive win in Indore, India brings out their A-game in deciders. I hope we see that in Chennai."

While the tourists lost their first ODI in Mumbai, they bounced back remarkably well in Vishakhapatnam. Mitchell Starc's ninth fifer helped Australia blow India away for 117, while Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 66 helped them gun down the target in 11 overs without losing a wicket.

"The management should play KL Rahul at number four and push Suryakumar Yadav to five" - Wasim Jaffer

Suryakumar Yadav. (Credits: Getty)

Jaffer further said he doesn't expect wholesale changes in the Indian team for the final ODI, but wants KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav to exchange their batting spots. Jaffer reiterated that Suryakumar could be a lot more effective in the final 20 overs of the game.

He said:

"I don't think there will be changes. The only reserve specialist batter they have is Ishan Kishan and they won't be playing him out of the order. I think the management should play KL Rahul at number four and push Suryakumar Yadav to five."

"Rahul has opened the batting and if wickets fall, he has the potential and a better technique. He has also done well in this series. I have said this before that if Suryakumar Yadav comes to bat after 25-30 overs, he will be more effective. We have seen him do well in T20Is. So, if they play him down the order in ODIs, I think it will suit him."

The third ODI in Chennai could be Suryakumar's final chance to stake a claim for the 2023 World Cup. He has been dismissed twice consecutivley for golden ducks by Starc in Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam.

