A few players have been around but have failed to deliver under pressure: Salman Butt pinpoints India's weakness

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt reckons that a few Indian batters have failed to perform under pressure in knockout fixtures, despite having decent experience in international cricket.

Butt pointed out that while skipper Rohit Sharma is an accomplished batter, there are some players in the Men in Blue side who need to up their game in crucial encounters. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he remarked:

"Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly a very big player. However, there are a few players who have been around for a while now but have failed to deliver under pressure, especially in the knockout stages. This is something that has to be worked on."

It is worth mentioning that India's performances in recent ICC tournaments have been deemed underwhelming by many. The side have failed to clinch an ICC trophy since their Champions Trophy win in 2013.

"It never gives you the feeling of being the best" - Salman Butt on Ishan Kishan's place in India's ODI team

Salman Butt further pointed out that while Ishan Kishan has showcased impressive form as an opener in ODIs lately, he will have to eventually vacate his spot for Rohit Sharma.

He opined that Kishan has proven himself on the big stage and doesn't deserve to sit on the bench. Speaking about India's opening conundrum, he explained:

"A player has to sit out even after scoring a double century. What's the point? They should make it very clear that you are going to be the second option, doesn't matter if you score a thousand runs in an innings. What's happening now is that it never gives you the feeling of being the best or the feeling that you will play more matches if you do well.

"He (Ishan Kishan) is aware that it doesn't matter how he performs, as he has to give up his spot when Rohit returns. Such experiments are fine to build solid bench strength. But I don't think he is someone you'd want on your bench, he is more than that."

Kishan shone with the bat in the recently concluded three-match ODI series between India and West Indies, notching up three successive half-centuries.

With 184 runs at an average of 61.33, he finished as the leading run-getter of the series. He got an extended run at the top of the order as Rohit was rested for the second and third ODIs.