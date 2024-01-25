"A question mark" - Sanjay Manjrekar on India's batting lineup in Virat Kohli's absence

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Team India's batting does not look strong enough in star batter Virat Kohli's absence for the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match home series against England.

Kohli was initially named in India's squad for the first two Tests. However, the former captain opted out of the matches citing personal reasons. While Manjrekar seemed confident about India's chances in home conditions, he opined that the hosts might struggle in the batting department.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"I think India should be able to dominate once again in home conditions. Just that batting part, with Virat Kohli not playing, has become a little bit of a question mark."

Manjrekar further stated that India would benefit by preparing turning pitches for the England series. He pointed out that the home side's spin attack is a lot more formidable compared to the visitors, adding:

"I don't think it is a gamble (preparing rank-turners). It is a very reliable way to win matches for India because of the kind of opposition that India have. England have Jack Leach and two or three other spinners; a couple of them haven't played for England, and one of them has just played a Test match.

"When you look at the kind of ability England have, it's a no-brainer that India would want to have pitches that will turn, especially with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav being a spin force." he added.

The Test series opener between India and England kicked off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25. England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first.

"I expect pitches to again suit spin, but you always have to leave allowance for something that we never expect" - Sanjay Manjrekar

During the discussion, Sanjay Manjrekar backed India to continue their imperious run at home. He, however, did not rule out the idea of England putting up a tough fight, pointing out how they won a series on Indian soil in 2012-13.

The former cricketer remarked:

"I expect something similar that we have seen in the recent past: India dominating. I expect pitches to again suit spin, but you always have to leave allowance for something that we never expect. This constantly happens in our sport, where we think this is something that's likely to happen and we're very sure, and then a surprise comes along, like in 2013, when England surprised us through Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann."

Manjrekar suggested that the five-match series between India and England would also show the world if the counter-attacking Bazball approach would work in these conditions or not, adding:

"I think that is going to be the big question that will be answered: whether bazball is suitable in all conditions. It has worked in most conditions; it has worked in Asia as well, in Pakistan for England. But let's find out in the kind of pitches that we have in India."

It is worth mentioning that India have been invincible at home in Test cricket, with their last home series loss dating back to 2012.

