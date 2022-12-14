"A restart in Tests for Kuldeep Yadav" - Twitter reacts after birthday boy earns a place in Team India's playing XI 

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav found a place in Team India's playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh. His last appearance in the longest format came during the second Test against England in 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul opted to go with three spinners, much like their Bangladesh counterparts. Kuldeep piped the likes of Shardul Thakur and Saurabh Kumar to find a spot in the team as the third spinner, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel being the obvious candidates to feature in subcontinent conditions.

The Uttar Pradesh-born spinner has made eight Test appearances since making his debut in the 2017 Border Gavaskar Series against Australia. While he had a fairly impressive start to his international red-ball career, he was not in contention to break into the playing XI due to the immense depth of spinners in Indian cricket.

He recently featured in the third ODI against Bangladesh after coming in as a late injury replacement. He finished with figures of 1-53 off his 10 overs.

Fans expressed their delight at the return of Kuldeep, that too on the occasion of his 28th birthday. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Suvajit Mustafi @RibsGully Kuldeep Yadav to play a Test after 22 months. 6th year into his Test career, he will play his 8th Test. He averages 23.8 with the ball, has 4 4+ wicket hauls from the 12 times he has bowled. Kuldeep Yadav to play a Test after 22 months. 6th year into his Test career, he will play his 8th Test. He averages 23.8 with the ball, has 4 4+ wicket hauls from the 12 times he has bowled.

Cricket Guy @Cricket_Guy_04



He can play an important role for India to qualify for the WTC Points table.



#INDvsBAN A restart to test career for Kuldeep Yadav. Good performance here can unlock a spot in the 11 for him against AUS.He can play an important role for India to qualify for the WTC Points table. A restart to test career for Kuldeep Yadav. Good performance here can unlock a spot in the 11 for him against AUS. He can play an important role for India to qualify for the WTC Points table. #INDvsBAN

🏏🐼 @Cric_GRH



Kuldeep yadav back in test team on birthday



#BANvIND India wins toss and bat !Kuldeep yadav back in test team on birthday India wins toss and bat ! Kuldeep yadav back in test team on birthday #BANvIND

नीkunj वेed @kool_nikunj 🏻 Hope he has the good one! Kuldeep Yadav back in side 🤓🏻 Hope he has the good one! Kuldeep Yadav back in side 🤓🙌🏻 Hope he has the good one!

Jitender Singh @j_dhillon8 Kuldeep Yadav playing Kuldeep Yadav playing 😍

Farzan Patel @TheTipsyParsi



#BANvIND I expected IND to play an extra seamer instead of Kuldeep Yadav. I expected IND to play an extra seamer instead of Kuldeep Yadav.#BANvIND

Yogesh Karmarkar @YogeshK2410 @BCCI Good Toss to win.Looks a balance side.Also nice to see Kuldeep Yadav back to test cricket. @BCCI Good Toss to win.Looks a balance side.Also nice to see Kuldeep Yadav back to test cricket.

Usman Shaikh @shaikhmohdusman

#INDvsBangladesh #kuldeepyadav #ENG #TestCricket It will be interesting to see what Kuldeep Yadav does, as we are seeing him in the white jersey of the Indian team after many days. His last Test was against England on 13 February 2021. It will be interesting to see what Kuldeep Yadav does, as we are seeing him in the white jersey of the Indian team after many days. His last Test was against England on 13 February 2021.#INDvsBangladesh #kuldeepyadav #ENG #TestCricket

BCCI @BCCI international matches

international wickets

First



Here's wishing international matchesinternational wicketsFirst #TeamIndia bowler to pick 2 hat-tricks in Men's international cricketHere's wishing @imkuldeep18 a very happy birthday. 1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ international matches 👌1️⃣8️⃣9️⃣ international wickets 💪First #TeamIndia bowler to pick 2 hat-tricks in Men's international cricket 👍Here's wishing @imkuldeep18 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 https://t.co/lkpBD6SXZb

Team India win the toss and opt to bat first

KL Rahul leads the Indian outfit in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the first Test due to a thumb injury.

Rahul had no hesitation in choosing to bat first after winning the toss on what is expected to be a good batting surface in Chattogram. The skipper said during the toss:

"We will bat first. It looks like a good wicket. We want to put runs on the board and hopefully, some cracks open up a little. There have been a few injuries but that does give an opportunity to the other guys. Everyone's up for the challenge. Kuldeep Yadav comes in. Three spinners, alongside Ashwin and Axar. Two medium pacers in Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj."

Team India playing XI:

KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

This marks India's first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium since 2010. The Men in Blue are yet to record a defeat in Tests against Bangladesh across 11 matches.

Have the management made the right call by including Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI? Let us know what you think.

