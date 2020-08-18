MCA proposes naming a seat at Wankhede Stadium after MS Dhoni

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) wants to name a seat at the Wankhede Stadium after MS Dhoni.

Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik has proposed to find the seat where MS Dhoni's World Cup-winning six landed and name it after him.

The excerpts of the letter containing the proposal were released today by The Indian Express.

The letter stated that the decision to name the seat after the Chennai Super Kings skipper would be an act of gratitude for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Naik's letter read:

“As an act of gratitude and tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immense contribution to Indian cricket, the MCA can devote a permanent seat on his name at the stand where his famous World Cup-winning six had landed.”

The letter also proposed to preserve the ball which was used in the World Cup final in a museum site planned by MCA.

“It would also be nice if possible to find out where that World Cup ball is. It can be a proud attraction in the upcoming cricket museum. Here is a small suggestion from me to honour the legendary MS Dhoni.”

The MCA Apex Council will discuss this matter in a meeting scheduled for today.

Dhoni finishes off in style!



He has retired from international cricket 16 years after making his debut 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1e5ymqhd4O — ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2020

First time a seat in India will be named after a cricketer

We have seen many instances where stands in various stadiums have been named after former players.

However, if the proposal goes through and the seat at Wankhede Stadium is named after MS Dhoni, it will be the first time in India where a particular seat will be named after a player.

The idea is, however, not new in other countries. A seat in the Great Southern Stand of MCG has been painted yellow to honour Simon O’Donnell’s 122-metre six for Victoria over New South Wales.

A third-tier seat is painted red in the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne to honour the 96-metre six hit by Brad Hodge in his last game for Melbourne Renegade.

Eden Park in Auckland also has a seat named after Grant Elliot. The winning six of the 2015 World Cup semi-final hit by Grant Elliot had landed there.

MS Dhoni had sealed the World Cup victory for India with an iconic six off Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara’s bowling. It would be quite a fitting tribute if the place where the ball landed is found and the seat is named after the 39-year-old to commemorate the occasion.