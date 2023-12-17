"A spell to remember" - Fans react to Arshdeep Singh’s fifer in IND vs SA 1st ODI

Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball in the opening ODI between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17.

The left-arm pacer finished with career-best figures of 5/37, including the prized scalps of Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, and Heinrich Klaasen. His tremendous bowling effort helped India bundle out the hosts for 116 runs in 27.3 overs.

Arshdeep was coming on the back of just one wicket in two T20Is against South Africa. He also scalped four wickets in four games during the home T20I series versus Australia earlier this month. Interestingly, the 24-year-old returned wicketless during his first three ODIs.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Arshdeep Singh for his exploits with the ball against South Africa in the first ODI. One user wrote:

"A spell to remember for Arshdeep Singh forever."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Arshdeep Singh reacts to fifer against South Africa in 1st ODI

Arshdeep Singh expressed his delight after picking up five wickets against South Africa in the first ODI. The youngster said that he exploited the pace-friendly conditions by staying consistent with his line and length.

"[I] Was trying to keep it simple. Hadn't opened my account in ODIs. Great to start with a fifer. The wicket was helpful. When we had a chat, we thought there won't be much movement," Arshdeep said during the mid-match show.

Arshdeep continued:

"We spoke earlier that there won't be much movement, but we were surprised, there was a breeze too, so the plan was to keep it wicket to wicket and look for lbw/bowled. Adaptability is the key for us as bowlers.

"Even we thought so (that the pitch was abrasive) but there was some moisture in the wicket, so the ball remained fairly new."

Other than Arshdeep, Avesh Khan also bagged four wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav settled for one dismissal. The Men in Blue will now look to chase the modest target and go 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

Follow the IND vs SA 1st ODI live score and updates here.