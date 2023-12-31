"A terrible year for Australia" - Salman Butt's sarcastic reaction to Mohammad Hazeef's 'Pakistan played better' remark

Salman Butt has reacted to Pakistan's team director Mohammad Hafeez's comments following the Men in Green's 79-run defeat to Australia in the recently concluded Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Hafeez's remarks came at the post-match press conference after Pat Cummins and Co. gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It is worth mentioning that after Australia trumped India in the 2023 World Cup final, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif made a similar statement.

Kaif opined that while Australia won the showpiece event, India were the better side on paper. Butt sarcastically suggested that the Australian team have had a disappointing year, with many claiming they are not good enough.

"It has been a terrible year for Australia, as they have not been good on paper. When they won the World Cup, former Indian players said India were the better team on paper, and now, after winning the Test series against Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez suggested that Pakistan played better." Butt said in his latest YouTube video.

Butt reserved high praise for Australia captain Pat Cummins, spotlighting how the fast bowler had led his team from the front. He also opined that while Cummins has done exceedingly well, there was still a lot to be desired when it came to left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc's performances, adding:

"He (Mitchell Starc) bowls a short spell, where he finds a couple of wickets. Otherwise, he has not been consistent. Pat Cummins has been leading Australia's bowling attack with his captain's spells. At the moment, he is the No. 1 bowler of the world."

Cummins was the pick of the bowlers in the Boxing Day Test. He bagged a five-wicket haul in both innings and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"Test cricket should be Pakistan's priority" - Salman Butt

Salman Butt believes that Pakistan's team management must prioritize red-ball cricket for the team to show some improvement in the future.

He mentioned that the Pakistani board should consider increasing the number of Test matches for the national team. Butt said:

"The only way Pakistan can improve in the long run is by making their players play the longest format regularly. Test cricket should be Pakistan's priority, and should play the same number of Tests that the top three or four teams do. They need to understand that Test cricket is real cricket."

The cricketer-turned-analyst also highlighted how Nathan Lyon has failed to make a significant impact while bowling to Pakistan's Test skipper Shan Masood in the ongoing series, remarking:

"Shan Masood attacked Nathan Lyon and played him freely in the second Test. Yes, he is a very good bowler, but doesn't look confident when he bowls to Shan Masood or when someone attacks him."

Pakistan will look to salvage some pride by claiming a consolation win in the third Test. The final contest of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7.

