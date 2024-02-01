"A theory could be not to play 5 bowlers" - Aakash Chopra on India's potential XI for 2nd Test vs England

Aakash Chopra feels India can strengthen their batting in the second Test against England if they are willing to ditch their five-bowler theory.

India suffered a 28-run loss in the first Test in Hyderabad. They have been dealt further blows as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second game starting in Visakhapatnam on Friday, February 2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that India can accommodate both Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan in their playing XI if they don't play five frontline bowlers. He elaborated (5:10):

"India have a slight selection dilemma. You want to give debuts to both Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan. You also want to play both Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav. If you want to do all of that, you will have to play 12 and not 11. A theory could be not to play five bowlers."

The former India opener reckons Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah can form the hosts' bowling attack in such a scenario. He said:

"You can say that you are happy with four bowlers, and that you will play three spinners and one fast bowler in the form of Bumrah. Then my three spinners would be Kuldeep, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin. So I have a left-arm spinner, an off-spinner and a left-arm leg-spinner."

Chopra added that such a move would allow India to bat Srikar Bharat at No. 7. He observed:

"If that is India's playing XI, then you can play Yashasvi (Jaiswal), Rohit (Sharma), (Shubman) Gill, Patidar, (Shreyas) Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan as the top six and you can keep Bharat at No. 7, and then you have got four bowlers."

Bharat played a 41-run knock while batting at No. 7 in the first innings of the series opener in Hyderabad. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a fighting 28 at No. 8 in the second innings and strung together a 57-run eighth-wicket partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin but couldn't take his side over the line.

"If you try to fit in Washington Sundar, then one of Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz will have to sit out" - Aakash Chopra

Washington Sundar presents an enticing all-round option for India. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra noted that either Rajat Patidar or Sarfaraz Khan won't get a place in the XI if India play Washington Sundar as a fifth bowler. He stated (6:20):

"That could be a theory but India have committed to play five bowlers. If they go with that viewpoint, if you try to fit in Washington Sundar, then one of Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz will have to sit out, which is not going to be an easy thing."

Chopra doesn't want either Shubman Gill or Shreyas Iyer to be dropped to accommodate both Patidar and Sarfaraz. However, he acknowledged that Gill and Iyer's immediate Test careers are on the line.

