"A tight slap to all the haters" - Fans react to Suryakumar Yadav's impactful knock on challenging pitch in IND vs ENG tie of 2023 World Cup

Team India's middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav delivered an impressive knock against England in the ongoing ICC World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

Suryakumar walked out to bat when India were 131/4 after 30.2 overs. The dynamic batter played a crucial knock under pressure, scoring 49 runs off 47 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries and one six.

He added some crucial runs with India's lower-order batters, helping the team register a respectable 229-run total. Suryakumar received widespread praise on social media for his batting exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

This was Suryakumar Yadav's second appearance in the ongoing ODI World Cup. It was important for him to fire this time around after getting run out for just two runs in the previous game against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were the top performers with the bat for India vs England

England won the toss and elected to field first. This was the first instance that India are bowling second in the 2023 World Cup. The hosts were off to a shaky start, with opener Shubman Gill departing after scoring nine runs.

To make matters worse, senior batter Virat Kohli bagged a nine-ball duck. Skipper Rohit Sharma continued his stellar form, playing a captain's knock under pressure. He was the top run-getter for the hosts in the match, mustering 87 runs in 101 balls.

While Suryakumar Yadav finished with 49 runs, keeper-batter KL Rahul also chipped in with a valuable 39-run contribution. Rahul and Sharma steered the ship out of choppy waters for their team, forming a 91-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah added 16 runs towards the back end, which could prove to be crucial for India. For England, David Willey was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets. Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid shared two wickets apiece, while Mark Wood took one scalp in the contest.