"A true inspiration on and off the field" - Cricket fraternity reacts to Shikhar Dhawan's retirement

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 24. The 38-year-old took to social media to bring down the curtains to an illustrious career spanning 24 years.

Notably, Dhawan represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, scoring 10,867 runs with the help of 24 tons and 44 half-centuries. The southpaw ended among the top 10 leading runscorers for the Men in Blue in ODI format.

Shikhar Dhawan, who has the second most runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), finished with 9797 runs in 334 T20s, comprising two centuries and 70 fifties. The Delhi-born batter won the 2013 Champions Trophy with Team India.

The southpaw enjoyed a tremendous record in the ICC tournament, scoring 701 runs in 10 innings (2013 and 2017). He also amassed 537 runs in 10 innings during ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019).

The cricket fraternity wished Shikhar Dhawan all the best in his future while congratulating him on his illustrious career. Several players took to X to share their messages dedicated to the opener.

India pacer Mohammad Shami wrote:

"An incredible journey comes to a close. Shikhar Dhawan, you've been a true inspiration on and off the field. You will always be the the true "GABBAR" of indian cricket. Best wishes for your new innings!"

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar wrote:

"Have always admired Shikhar Dhawan. Played with an endearing smile through his impressive successful international career. A guy who punched well above his weight. Made the most, & more, with what he had. Hats off!"

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja added:

"The game will miss your flair and charisma, Gabbar. Congrats on an incredible career. Best of luck with everything ahead."

Here are a few more reactions:

"I have the satisfaction that I played a lot for my country" - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan expressed his gratitude to play for India while announcing his retirement. He said in a video shared on Instagram:

"And now when I’m bidding adieu to my cricketing journey, I have the satisfaction that I played a lot for my country. I’m really thankful to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) for giving me this opportunity and all of my fans for their love and support."

"I just say this to myself that don’t be sad that you won’t play for your country again but always be happy that you played for your country. And it’s the biggest achievement for me that I played," he added.

Dhawan's retirement comes weeks ahead of the announcements of the IPL 2025 retentions. He sustained multiple injuries in 2023 and 2024 while playing for the Punjab Kings.

