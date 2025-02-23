"A true team player… for the opposition" - Fans react as Imam-ul-Haq gets run out after slow knock in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq had a forgettable outing with the bat in his team's 2025 Champions Trophy match against India on Sunday, February 23. The opening batter struggled to get going, ultimately finishing with a scratchy 10-run knock in 26 balls at a dismal strike rate of 38.46.

Imam was dismissed in the 10th over. The southpaw seemed a bit desperate to score and tried to steal a quick single after pushing a ball from Kuldeep Yadav towards mid-on.

Axar Patel collected the ball swiftly and produced a direct hit to send the batter packing. Even a dive could not save Imam, who was run out for the sixth time in his 73 ODIs.

It is worth mentioning that Imam is the nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was run out a staggering 46 times in his career. Several fans took to social media to point out the similarities between the two.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Imam also received a lot of flak for his slow knock, with many fans expressing their displeasure over his lack of intent.

"Imam-ul-Haq’s ultra-slow batting masterclass put all the pressure on Babar Azam—ensuring he had to take the risks. A true team player… for the opposition," wrote a fan.

"Ugly innings from Imam ul Haq...They are still batting like last match...the wides helped them else could have been 30/2 in 10," commented another.

"Imam-ul-Haq's approach in this match was disappointing. From the very start, he seemed unwilling to take responsibility, constantly looking for ways to rotate the strike rather than playing with intent," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Imam-ul-Haq was added to Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy squad after veteran batter Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The Men in Green suffered a 60-run defeat in their opening encounter against New Zealand and another loss here could potentially end their dreams of qualifying for the semifinal on their own.

"There was no need for it" - Wasim Akram on Imam-ul-Haq's dismissal in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Wasim Akram was on commentary when Imam-ul-Haq was run out. Akram was joined by Sunil Gavskar and Ravi Shastri. The trio even joked about Imam's connection to Inzamam having a role to play in his repeated run outs.

Akram opined that Imam was well set at the crease by ended up throwing his wicket because of a "silly" decision. The cricketer-turned-commentator was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times:

"It (Imam's run-out) was kind of a suicide run. There was no need for it. He was well set, and then that silly decision by Imam-ul-Haq. He is back in the dressing room."

At the time of writing, Pakistan are 154/3 after 34 overs. Saud Shakeel (58*) and Salman Agha (2*) are currently at the crease.

