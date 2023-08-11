"Aaj to banta hai" - Prithvi Shaw enjoys ice candy to celebrate 244-run knock against Somerset 

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw is currently plying his trade for Northamptonshire in the ongoing One-Day Cup in England. He played a sensational 244-run knock in the team's encounter against Somerset in Northampton on Wednesday.

The swashbuckling batter dazzled viewers with his batting, smashing 11 sixes and 28 fours during his stay at the crease. Following the memorable performance, Shaw treated himself by taking a day off from his diet.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the talented youngster shared a story featuring an ice candy. He suggested that he deserved a cheat day after the double century.

"Cheat Day 🤪And aaj to Banta hai🙊😉," Shaw wrote.

Screenshot of Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that Shaw's 244-run knock off 153 balls is also the highest score by a Northamptonshire batter in List A cricket. It is also the sixth-highest score in List A history.

"Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking" - Prithvi Shaw

Following Northamptonshire's 87-run win over Somerset, Prithvi Shaw stated that he doesn't want to focus on what the Indian selectors will think of his county stint.

The right-handed batter mentioned that he just want to enjoy his time with his team. He was quoted as saying by Northamptonshire's official website:

"Definitely experience for sure. Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, but I just want to have a good time here, have a good time with the players over here and the support staff. Northamptonshire have given me this opportunity... They're really looking after me. I'm really enjoying it."

Shaw will next be seen in action when Northamptonshire take on Durham at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Sunday.

The batter will want to continue his form in the upcoming matches as well, hoping to get back into the reckoning of the national selectors. Shaw struggled for form in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), mustering just 106 runs from eight outings for Delhi Capitals (DC).

However, a good run with Northamptonshire could potentially give his career a new lease of life. The 23-year-old last featured in the Indian XI in July 2021 against Sri Lanka.