"Aaj hum King Kohli style mein out huye"- Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test 

England continued their dominance against India with another decent bowling performance on Day 1 of the second Test in Vizag. They restricted India to 336/6 on a flat pitch after being asked to bowl first on the opening day of the contest.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started watchfully in the first session against a disciplined England new-ball attack. Rohit went into a shell and played defensively en route to 14 (41). He departed in the 18th over after a 40-run opening partnership in a tame manner, giving debutant Shoaib Bashir his maiden Test wicket.

It was the order of play for the rest of the day as all of Shubman Gill (34), Shreyas Iyer (26), Rajat Patidar (32), Axar Patel (27), and Srikar Bharat (17) got starts but returned to the pavilion without converting them into big ones.

Yashasvi Jaiswal held the fort at one end with a brilliant century and single-handedly helped India reach a respectable total on the first day. Ravichandran Ashwin (5*) was at the crease along with Jaiswal in the end as India finished with 336/6 in 93 overs at stumps on Day 1.

The engrossing action that unfolded on Day 1 of the second Test enthralled cricket fans. They expressed their reactions to the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I thought of giving respect to the bowlers whenever they were bowling well"- Yashasvi Jaiswal on his hundred

After the conclusion of the play on Day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal reflected on his batting performance, saying:

"I had it my mind that I had to play session by session. I thought of giving respect to the bowlers whenever they were bowling well. Initially, the wicket was a bit damp with occasional balls spinning and seaming as well. I kept thinking that whenever there is a loose ball I have to capitalise and stay there till the end."

Jaiswal added:

"I think I would love to double it up and keep going. I will try my best tomorrow, I will try and recover for tomorrow and play another long innings. The wicket was a bit settled by afternoon. They were getting extra bounce. I was thinking of how to manage the shot selection just like Rohit bhai and Rahul bhai as conveyed. I tried to play as many balls as possible."

