"Aaj medal ceremony ki jagah belt treatment hoga"- Top 10 funny memes after India's poor fielding effort in 2023 World Cup match vs New Zealand

Team India players had their first off day in the field during the 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand on Sunday (October 22) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The Men in Blue had been efficient in their previous four matches and did not drop many catches. India were actually one of the best fielding teams in the tournament until today. However, things went awry for them against New Zealand as they dropped multiple catches and were also sloppy with their ground fielding efforts.

It all began with the ever-dependable Ravindra Jadeja dropping a simple catch of Rachin Ravindra in the 11th over. Rachin was on just 12 runs at that juncture, and he went on to score 75.

Jasprit Bumrah also dropped a dolly to give a reprieve to Daryll Mitchell when he was in his 70s. Mitchell went on to score 130 (127) and helped New Zealand reach a respectable total of 273 in the end. Pacer Mohammed Shami was sensational with the ball for the hosts as he picked up a five-wicket haul on a comeback.

Fans were highly critical of India's below-par fielding efforts in the 2023 World Cup match on Sunday and trolled them by sharing memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I think I took a little bit longer to get to my rhythm"- Rachin Ravindra after his 75 in first innings of India vs New Zeland 2023 World Cup clash

During the mid-innings break, New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings and said:

"I think I took a little bit longer to get to my rhythm but the Indian bowlers bowled really well. As the game went by, the partnership with Daryl went by well."

On his partnership with Daryl Mitchell, Rachin added:

"When we were batting, we were looking at the 280-run mark considering how the pitch was keeping a bit slow and low. I think Jadeja and Kuldeep didn't get much turn but there is a bit of up-and-down bounce for the seamers. Hopefully, our boys can work on that."