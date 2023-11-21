Aakash Chopra and Amrit Mathur pick the 2023 World Cup's best XI, include 7 Indians

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra and former India manager Amrit Mathur have picked their best XI of the recently concluded 2023 World Cup.

Australia won their sixth World Cup title with a six-wicket win against India in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. While Virat Kohli (765) was the highest run-scorer in the tournament, Mohammed Shami (24) was the most successful bowler.

In a video shared on Chopra's YouTube channel, Mathur suggested Travis Head's name as the first opener, highlighting that he is undroppable, and the former India opener concurred with him, saying (9:30):

"He has played fewer matches but has scored two centuries, which includes a century in the final and one against New Zealand. He was the Player of the Match for both the semi-final and the final."

While picking Rohit Sharma as the other opener and captain, Mathur asked Chopra whether Quinton de Kock cannot be accommodated at No. 3, to which he responded (11:10):

"He can play but the grandaddy of white-ball cricket will come at No. 3. I feel we should pick players based on the position at which they played in the tournament. Will you ever play Kohli at No. 4 in ODI cricket?"

After both agreed that Virat Kohli should be the No. 3 batter, Mathur picked Shreyas Iyer ahead of Daryl Mitchell at No. 4, reasoning (13:10):

"I think Shreyas because of his major transformation. We didn't consider him such a big player before this World Cup. There were doubts regarding injury, form and short ball. However, the way he scored the two centuries, I think he gets the nod."

The duo were split between Heinrich Klaasen and KL Rahul in the choice of wicketkeeper-batter at No. 5. Mathur went for the former, elaborating (14:25):

"I will go for Klaasen. I think more impactful and good against spin in Indian conditions. He has played very good innings."

Chopra cast his vote for Rahul, explaining:

"I will keep KL Rahul in my team because you get the fruits of your hard work. This is not home bias. He batted well in the final, scored runs in the 25-odd balls he played in the semi-final, and whenever he got to bat before that as well. Heinrich Klaasen wasn't keeping in this tournament and KL Rahul was."

Mathur pointed out that Glenn Maxwell is an unquestionable pick at No. 6 after his double century against Afghanistan, stating (15:45):

"I think there is no doubt about No. 6. It has to be Glenn Maxwell. He picked up an important wicket yesterday (in the final) as well. It's not right that you come to our home and dismiss our captain, that too (when you are) a part-time off-spinner."

Maxwell had Rohit Sharma brilliantly caught by Travis Head for a blazing 31-ball 47. The dismissal changed the momentum of the game as the Men in Blue managed only 160 runs in the last 40 overs of their innings and set a below-par 241-run target for the Aussies.

"My No. 11 will be Adam Zampa because he has picked up wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Adam Zampa (23) was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Picking the bowlers starting from No. 11, Aakash Chopra suggested Adam Zampa's name, saying (17:05):

"My No. 11 will be Adam Zampa because he has picked up wickets. Australia reached the final and won it, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins did a good job later, or else it was actually Adam Zampa who was picking four-four wickets in the league phase."

The reputed commentator chose Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as the two specialist seamers, elaborating (18:20):

"At No. 10, I don't think you will get anyone better than Jasprit Bumrah. I am playing both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Whoever wears his pads first or has a good setting with the captain can bat at No. 9."

Chopra opined that Ravindra Jadeja is an easy pick at No. 7, although he acknowledged that he failed to fire in both the semi-final and final. Amrit Mathur concurred with him, stating (19:40):

"There is no competition for him. He does everything - batting, bowling, fielding. He is there for sure. He has done well for so many years and there is no other competitor for that spot."

Chopra chose Marco Jansen as the seam-bowling all-rounder at No. 8, reasoning (20:25):

"Only one spot is left. I want a little batting at No. 8, unlike the Indian team, so Marco Jansen. Gerald Coetzee was in my mind. Pat Cummins could have also been there because he batted quite well whenever he had to bat but Marco Jansen has played at a different level."

Amrit Mathur acknowledged that Adam Zampa deserves to be picked as the specialist spinner because of his wicket-taking spree in the World Cup. However, he added that he would have picked Kuldeep Yadav if the hypothetical team selected by them had to play a match, highlighting batters' inability to pick him.

Aakash Chopra and Amrit Mathur's best XI of the 2023 World Cup: Travis Head, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa

