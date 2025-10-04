"Pause is almost like a stop"- Aakash Chopra's big statement on star pacer not being picked in ODI squad for IND vs AUS 2025 series

Former opener Aakash Chopra has hinted that veteran pacer Mohammad Shami might no longer be in the scheme of things in ODIs, and perhaps international cricket as a whole. Chopra stated that the right-arm fast bowler has been out of action for a long time and a comeback seems highly improbable.

Shami had an outstanding 2023 ODI World Cup in which he claimed 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 10.70 and an economy rate of 5.26, with three five-fers and one four-wicket haul. However, he has hardly played any international cricket over the last two years owing to injury and fitness issues.

The 35-year-old did play a couple of T20Is against England earlier this year and was also part of India's Champions Trophy 2025 winning squad. However, he hasn't played a Test match since the 2023 WTC final against Australia. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that time is running out for Shami.

"This is a big call that has been taken. If Mohammad Shami has not been picked for a big tour like Australia… His story has had a big gap. The pause is too big. The pause is almost like a stop," the former batter said.

Apart from Shami, there was no place for keeper-batter Sanju Samson as well in the ODI squad. Ironically, the Kerala cricketer struck a hundred in his last ODI against South Africa in Paarl in December 2023. Regarding Samson's exclusion, Chopra was not too harsh on the selectors, agreeing to chief selector Ajit Agarkar's views that there is no place at the top of the order in ODIs for now. He said:

"Sanju Samson scored a hundred the last time he played an ODI. He batted at No. 3 in South Africa. Dhruv Jurel is in the squad. He is going to be looked at as a future prospect. He recently scored a Test hundred. He is part of the ODI squad now. Rishabh Pant is not there here.

"Regarding Samson, Ajit said that we need players who can bat lower down the order, but Sanju does not fit in there. I’ll take that. There is consistency in philosophy. Shreyas [Iyer] was also not picked in the Asia Cup squad because there was no place at the top," Chopra added.

Samson has so far featured in 16 ODIs for India and has scored 510 runs at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60, with one hundred and three fifties.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli will be back in action during ODIs in Australia

On expected lines, veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been picked in the Indian squad for the one-dayers in Australia. However, Rohit will not captain the team Down Under. Shubman Gill has been named as the new leader, with an eye on the 2027 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain of the one-day team that also includes Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana. There is no place for spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja, while lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda.

