"Some of the changes don't make any difference" - Aakash Chopra on new World Test Championship rules

Aakash Chopra believes that some of the changes brought about by the ICC in the World Test Championship (WTC) rules are inconsequential.

The new WTC points system awards 12 points for each Test win, while drawn and tied matches fetch four and six points respectively to both sides involved, and none for a loss. The standings will be decided on the percentage of points accumulated, taking all the matches played into account.

While talking about the new rules in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the ICC has not been involved in drawing the schedule, allowing each nation to decide their fixtures.

He said in this regard:

"Some of the changes don't make any difference, to be very honest. Some of the things are still the same. Firstly, the WTC has been accommodated based on the pre-defined fixtures as the countries had already sold their rights."

Team India will host New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Australia in the new WTC cycle. Their away fixtures will be against England, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Aakash Chopra on the modified points system for the World Test Championship

Aakash Chopra feels the new points system of the World Test Championship will not have much impact

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the move from a fixed number of points per series to a per match basis is a redundant change:

"Earlier a series used to be worth 120 points irrespective of the number of matches. They have tried to address the disparity which according to me was already addressed."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reasoned that the basis had already been changed to percentage points in the last cycle. Aakash Chopra explained:

"When Covid happened, it was decided that it is no longer going to be the number of points that you have. When you said you are going to see only the percentage points, even with the 12 points you are going to reach there only."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the number of points is insignificant as only the percentages matter now:

"If you have a two-Test series you are going to get only 24 points, but it is hundred percent of the total points available. The number of points actually do not matter anymore."

The points table of WTC 2019-21 cycle by applying new system. The top four and bottom three remain in the same position, only No.5 and No.6 swap places. pic.twitter.com/5N1JpVuZne — Ajinkya Dhamdhere (@ajinkyasd) June 30, 2021

While the percentage of points will still be the basis of rankings, the fact that it will be calculated based on total matches instead of series will have a huge impact. A 2-0 win in a two-match series followed by a 5-0 reversal in a five-match series would have been considered as 50% points earlier, but will only be given 28.57% now.

Edited by Samya Majumdar