"I don't think Rahul Dravid is going to put his name on the list" - Aakash Chopra feels Ravi Shastri will continue as India's coach

Aakash Chopra believes Ravi Shastri will continue as Team India's head coach as Rahul Dravid is unlikely to show interest in taking up the role.

Ravi Shastri's tenure as the Indian head coach was extended post the 2019 ODI World Cup. His contract will again be up for renewal after the T20 World Cup later this year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Dravid, the only real contender to take over from Ravi Shastri, is unlikely to be in the race. He said:

"I don't think Rahul Dravid is going to put his name on the list. There can be just one competition if Rahul says he wants to be India's coach. If he wants, then it will be a strong fight."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that it will be a cakewalk for Ravi Shastri if Dravid is not in contention for the role. Chopra observed:

"But if Dravid doesn't put his name, whoever puts his name on that list, he will not be able to stand in front of Ravi Shastri, that is what I believe but then we shall find out."

Rahul Dravid has opted not to coach India's main team in the past as the job would require extended periods away from the family. However, with the former batting great going to Sri Lanka as Team India's coach, there is speculation that he might be willing to take up the job this time around.

"Having someone like Rahul Dravid is of great value. It would be priceless for players. I don't know what Rahul Dravid's plans are going ahead but his CV doesn't do any harm to his credentials if he wants to become a coach one day." - Ajit Agarkar — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 14, 2021

"I feel Ravi Shastri will continue" - Aakash Chopra

Ravi Shastri has enjoyed decent success as Team India's head coach

Aakash Chopra believes the selection process for Team India's next head coach might just be an academic exercise. He elaborated:

"I don't think there is going to be any change. I feel Ravi Shastri will continue. Just because there is a process, applications will be invited, there will be some recce. I don't see a change in the offing, to be very honest."

The 43-year-old reasoned that multiple World Cups are around the corner and Team India have had a decent run under Ravi Shastri. In this regard, Chopra said:

"There is another T20 World Cup within a year of this T20 World Cup and there is a 50-50 World Cup a year after that. You have reached the World Test Championship final and the team is doing alright, then why change."

Although the Indian team has not won an ICC event for a considerable while, they have an excellent overall record. While Ravi Shastri is already the favorite to retain his position, a triumphant run in the upcoming T20 World Cup might just settle all the debates.

"If the Indian team wins the T20 World Cup, it will be impossible to remove Ravi Shastri." - Reetinder Sodhi (To India news) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 12, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar